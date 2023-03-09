Fred Kalil Leaving Atlanta News First: Where Is the Iconic Sportscaster Going?

An era in Atlanta’s sports scene is coming to a close. Fred Kalil announced he is leaving Atlanta News First and retiring from sportscasting after four decades in the industry. Atlanta’s sports fans and those who’ve been hearing “Check Out Fred” for a long time, reacted to the news as expected. They naturally want to know what’s next for the iconic sportscaster and where he is heading to next. More importantly, they hope he’s staying in Atlanta. Here are all the latest details about Fred Kalil’s retirement before his last day at Atlanta News First.

Fred Kalil to Retire After Four Decades

Fred Kalil was a walk-on football player at Indiana University Bloomington which he attended from 1977 to 1981. He graduated with a BA in telecommunications.

He got his start in broadcast in Huntington, Virginia. Kalil later moved to Phoenix, Arizona where he was a sports anchor on KTSP from 1983 to 1989. He returned to Indianapolis to work at WISH-TV as a sports director and anchor for another three years.

Fred Kalil first arrived in Atlanta, Georgia in 1992 as a sports anchor on WXIA. In over 22 years, Kalil helmed almost every Atlanta Falcons programming and was on the sidelines reporting the action. He put 12 Emmy Awards on the mantle during that time and more honors.



He joined the Atlanta News First team in 2015. Not only was he the sports director, but he also anchored the weeknight sportscasts, the SEC Wrap Up show, and did a half-hourly Sunday night show.

Now Fred Kalil is ready to step back from an illustrious career and focus on himself. Reps for WANF announced the sports anchor is retiring from the industry.

Kalil will be on top of the March Madness coverage before his last day on air on Atlanta News First on April 3. After he hangs up the mic, we might not see him out and about in A-Town for very long.

WANF GM, Erik Schrader said Kalil is “moving to Arizona to be closer to family.”

Kalil’s colleague at Atlanta News First, Shon Gables, and former 11Alive colleague Chris Holcomb were among many others congratulating the sportscaster on a spectacular career and wished him well on his retirement.

Fred Kalil has not directly commented on his retirement yet though he is active on social media. Atlanta fans have a month to make the most of Fred Kalil’s humor and sportscasting before he bids farewell to the industry.