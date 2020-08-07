Frances Struewing-DeWine Wiki: Facts about Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s Wife

About Frances DeWine Known As Frances Struewing Age 73 Years Birth May 20, 1947 Gender Female Spouse Mike DeWine June 1967 - Present Children Pat DeWine, John DeWine, Alice DeWine, Rebecca “Becky” DeWine Siblings Mike, Cindy, John, Kathy, Ken Parents Mary Hawkins Struewing, William “Bill” Struewing Address Ohio Country United States Nationality American

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine had a brief COVID-19 scare. However, his wife, Frances Struewing-DeWine, and his staff tested negative. While DeWine’s political career makes him well-known, many don’t know that his wife Frances is one of many remarkable women in politics. She has been instrumental to his electoral victories with her own charisma and personality. This Frances Struewing wiki delves more into the persona of Ohio’s First Lady.

Frances Struewing’s Family

Frances Struewing, born on May 20, 1947, is a native of Ohio. She is one of six children born to William “Bill” Struewing and Mary Hawkins Struewing.

The Struewing family hails from Yellow Springs, where Fran’s father and uncle worked at the Grinnell Mill. When Bill enlisted in the army, he and his wife lived in different parts of the country.

The couple settled in their hometown with their eldest daughter, Kathy, again after the war. Frances and her younger siblings Ken, John, Cindy, and Mike were born and raised in Yellow Springs.

Bill Struewing was a master builder; several of the houses he built still stand in Yellow Springs. He passed away in 2012 at the age of 87.

While most of Fran’s siblings still reside in Ohio, her brothers Ken and John and sister Cindy still reside in Yellow Springs with their spouses and kids. Their youngest brother, Mike, also a builder like his father, passed away in 2018.

Frances Struewing and Mike DeWine’s Relationship

Fran Streuwing and Mike DeWine are childhood sweethearts whose romance began when they met in first grade in Mills Lawn Elementary School, a school that had newly opened in Yellow Springs. They went on their first date to a bowling alley when they were in sixth grade, and they’ve been together since.

When Struewing enrolled at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, DeWine followed. While they were still in college, Struewing and DeWine married on June 3, 1967.

It was such a beautiful evening in Chardon; we had to stop for one final photo… #FranFor1stLady #ILikeMike #OHGOV Posted by Fran DeWine on Thursday, May 3, 2018

DeWine would graduate in 1967 with a B.S. in education. It’s unknown what Struewing majored in.

Fran and Mike DeWine settled in Cedarville where Fran’s father had gone to school. They made a historic building on Conley Road their home. They are parishioners of St. Paul Catholic Church.

The couple had four kids when DeWine first ran for public office. Through his political career, Struewing has been his adviser and supporter.

A divine cook, Fran Struewing loves making feasts for her large brood and penning her recipes into cookbooks. When DeWine was running for the highest office in the state, Struewing was on the campaign trail, winning over voters with her cookbooks and charm.

Frances Struewing and Mike DeWine’s Children

The Governor and First Lady of Ohio are proud parents of eight children and at least 24 grandchildren. Four of their children and four grandchildren are Miami University alumni.

Their eldest child, Pat DeWine, is an Associate Justice of the Ohio Supreme Court. He administered the oath of office when his father was sworn in as Governor of Ohio.

Another one of their sons, John DeWine, is a local farmer in Yellow Springs, where he resides with his wife.

The DeWine’s daughter Alice DeWine recently lost the Greene County prosecutor’s race primary.

Their daughter Rebecca “Becky” DeWine tragically passed away in a road accident. The DeWine’s honored her memory by starting The Becky DeWine School in the Cite Soleil district of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. The family celebrated the first graduating class of the school in 2013.

Today is our daughter Becky's birthday. She was born in Lima, Ohio, on a cold, windy, and snowy day in 1971, while I… Posted by Mike DeWine on Friday, February 10, 2017

