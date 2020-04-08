About Fiona Prine Known As Fiona Whelan Age 72 Years Birth August 4, 1947 Ireland Gender Female Spouse John Prine April 1996 - April 2020 Children Jody, Tommy Prine, Jack Prine Address Nashville, Tennessee Country United States Nationality Irish Job Manager Works For Oh Boy Records

The music community is mourning the loss of another iconic artist to the COVID-19 pandemic. John Prine, the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter, passed away on April 7, 2020 from complications of coronavirus. He was 73. Besides a legion of fans and an immemorable lyrical legacy, he also leaves behind his wife and children. Prine’s wife of 26 years, Fiona Whelan, had been a major presence in his life both personally and professionally. Our Fiona Whelan Prine wiki details their loving relationship.

Fiona Whelan Prine Is from Ireland

Fiona Whelan was born on August 4, 1947 in Ireland. She came from a large family with a businessman father and a homemaker mother.

Advertisement

When Fiona was only 13 years old, her father passed away. Being the oldest and no other income source for the family, Fiona became the breadwinner.

That’s how she found a job as a business manager at a recording studio in Dublin. That was also how she met her future husband.

Seeking better opportunities for her family, Whelan moved from Ireland to Nashville in the US in 1993. Though she wanted to support her family while working in the US, Whelan struggled with keeping in contact with her mother and siblings back in Ireland.

Don’t Miss: Facts About Kane Brown’s Wife, Katelyn Jae

Advertisement

Whelan and Prine Met in 1988

John Prine composed one of his best songs, “Bruised Orange” in 1978 fresh off the heels of his first divorce from high school sweetheart, Ann Carole. He would move on to his second wife, Rachel Peer, the bass player of his band. But that marriage also ended, inspiring his song “All the Best,” around the time he met Fiona Whelan.

Advertisement

Don’t Miss: Hannah Lee Fowler, Facts About Sam Hunt’s Wife

While touring in 1988, Prine was at an after-party in a Dublin hotel where cupid struck. “I had my guitar with me. I couldn’t get to the front, so I went around to the other side. And there was this Irish actress at the end—she said to me, ‘C’mere, John Prine, there’s someone I want you to meet.’ It was Fiona. Fiona said, ‘I saw you play when I was 17. When will I hear you next?’ And I said, ‘Right now,’ and walked up on stage with her and just started playing. And oh yeah, it was love at first sight,” recalled the songwriter.

They connected at that party and remained in touch while Whelan remained in Ireland and Prine toured around the world. She would reunite with the twice-divorced Prine in 1993 when she moved to Nashville with her son.

Advertisement

“I used to work in the music business in Ireland, I have a son who came with me here that John subsequently adopted. I became connected to who I was in America. I’ve uncovered myself more than recovered,” Whelan said.

Don’t Miss: Annie D’Angelo Wiki, Facts to Know About Willie Nelson’s Wife

Whelan and Prine Have Three Children

After Whelan came to the US, the couple welcomed their first son together, Jack in 1994. Their second son, Tommy, was born the following year. Prine even adopted her son, Jody, from her previous relationship.

Advertisement

After the birth of their sons, the couple tied the knot on April 6, 1996 at the Holy Trinity Episcopal Church in Nashville. Prine serenaded his bride with “Paradise” and “Ain’t Hurtin’ Nobody” at the ceremony.

Happy 22nd Anniversary to Mr. & Mrs. Oh Boy Records John Prine & Fiona Whelan Prine Cheers to your Happily-Ever-After and Thank you for all that you do! Posted by John Prine Shrine on Friday, April 6, 2018

The newlywed parents of little boys faced their first hurdle in married life when Prine was diagnosed with cancer in his neck. But he battled and survived the disease.

However, his illness made it difficult for him to keep up with their little boys. When his sons were growing up, Prine was also away most of the time touring. Though he wasn’t an ever-present father, he did everything he could for his sons.

Whelan Managed Prine’s Record Label

With the dream of composing music without restrictions, John Prine founded his record label Oh Boy Records in 1983 in collaboration with his manager, Al Bunetta. However, Prine lost his friend and partner when Bunetta passed away in 2015.

It was Whelan, with her experience managing a recording studio in Dublin, who stepped into Bunetta’s shoes. She took up the management of Oh Boy Records and also supported Prine in his career.

Her son, Jody, had experience running a company although in a non-music sector. She recruited him as operations manager and together they structured the label with the help of people Prine trusted. Jody also brought about the modernization of the label and signed younger artists who idolized John Prine.

As co-managers to Prine, Fiona and Jody oversaw the latest phase of his career that was the most commercially successful.

Don’t Miss: Wanda Miller Rogers Wiki: Facts About Kenny Rogers’ Wife

Whelan Contracted Coronavirus Too

On March 17, Fiona revealed that she had tested positive for coronavirus after they returned from a European tour and was quarantined away from her husband. Prine would later test positive for the disease and was hospitalized on March 26 after experiencing some symptoms.

The severity of his condition fluctuated in the days that followed. Whelan would announce she had recovered through a March 30 social media post.

Whelan provided an update on April 3 that it was Prine’s eighth day in the ICU then and was relying on the ventilator. He also suffered other complications related to the virus.

This is John’s 8th day in ICU . He is receiving excellent medical care and being treated with kindness and compassion by… Posted by Fiona Whelan Prine on Thursday, April 2, 2020

John Prine died on April 7, 2020. He is survived by Fiona and their sons, Jody, Jack, and Tommy.

Also Read: Joe Diffie Dies of Complications Due to the Coronavirus, Facts About His Wife, Tara Terpening Diffie