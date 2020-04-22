About Felicity Blunt Age 39 Years Birth August 9, 1980 Gender Female Spouse Stanley Tucci September 2012 - Present Children Emilia Giovanna, Matteo Oliver Siblings Susannah Blunt, Sebastian Blunt, Emily Blunt Parents Joanna Mackie, Oliver Simon Peter Blunt Address Barnes, London Country United Kingdom Nationality British Job Literary Agent Alumni University of Bristol, Westminster School Hometown London, United Kingdom

Stanley Tucci making negronis during quarantine has the Internet crushing on this fine specimen of a man. In fact, we’re jealous of his wife, who gets to have Tucci serving her drinks. Felicity Blunt is the lady lucky enough to call herself Stanley Tucci’s wife. If that last name isn’t enough of a clue, she has a famous sister, too. But she’s relatively private in comparison to her celebrity husband and sibling. It provokes a little curiosity about her in those who are obsessed with Tucci. So, we’ve got Felicity Blunt’s wiki to give you the lowdown on Stanley Tucci’s wife.

Felicity Blunt Is Emily Blunt’s Sister

Felicity Blunt, born on August 9, 1980, hails from London, England. She is the eldest of four children born to the actress and teacher Joanna Mackie and Barrister Oliver Simon Peter Blunt, QC.

Felicity grew up with three younger siblings, Emily (born February 23, 1983), Sebastian, and Susannah. In case it’s not obvious, her sister is actress Emily Blunt, who is married to John Krasinski. The Blunt family is also prominent in British politics and business.

Emily Blunt Introduced Felicity to Stanley Tucci

Stanley Tucci was previously married to Kate Spath, a social worker. They married in 1995 and were together until Spath’s death in 2009 due to breast cancer.

During their marriage, Tucci and Spath had three children together, who they raised alongside Spath’s two children from her previous marriage to actor, Alexander Scott. They had a period of separation when Tucci had an affair with Edie Falco.

Before Spath’s death, Tucci had worked with Emily Blunt in iconic 2006 flick, The Devil Wears Prada. Emily later introduced Tucci to her sister Felicity at her own wedding to Krasinski in 2010.

Tucci and the older Blunt sister hit it off, getting engaged in 2011. They had a civil ceremony in 2012, followed by a larger wedding with family and friends in London on September 29, 2012.

The couple is based in Barnes, London, where they’re raising their two children, son Matteo Oliver (born 2015) and daughter Emilia Giovanna (born 2018).

Felicity Blunt Is a Literary Agent

While Emily and Sebastian Blunt are the actors in the family, Felicity Blunt chose a different career.

Felicity graduated from Westminster School and the University of Bristol in the UK. She was originally on the path to becoming a barrister like her father.

While studying law, Felicity Blunt got an internship at the London-based literary and talent agency, Curtis Brown. That’s where she fell in love with the world of books.

Blunt officially joined the agency in 2005. She started her career assisting acclaimed agent Vivienne Schuster, before building her own list of writers.

Blunt represents both fiction and non-fiction writers, but her non-fiction list is predominantly of the cookery genre.

Some of the authors Blunt represents include Rosamund Lupton (Sister), Tamar Cohen (The Mistress’ Revenge), Renée Knight (Disclaimer) and Jessica Cornwell (The Serpent Papers). Her biggest client is the estate of Daphne Du Maurier.

