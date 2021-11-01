About Clancy Thomas Age 13 Years Birth July 17, 2008 Idaho Gender Male Siblings Porter Thomas, Ellie Thomas, Hunter Thomas, Lincoln Thomas Parents Boe Thomas, Jamie Thomas Nationality American Job Energy Consultant Alumni Colorado Mesa University

Evie Clair was the prodigious tween singer on America’s Got Talent season 12 in 2017. Evie, who lost her father to cancer during the competition, recently paid a touching tribute to another AGT contestant, Nightbirde amid her cancer battle. Now AGT viewers are not only curious about where Evie Clair is but also want to know if she is in a relationship. Evie Clair’s boyfriend, Clancy Thomas has largely slipped under the radar but fans certainly took notice when the young singer announced her engaged to him. Now fans ask who Clancy Thomas is and what is his background which we reveal here.

Clancy Thomas’ Family

Clancy Thomas was born on July 17, 2008 and is a native of Idaho. He is one of five children born to Boe and Jamie Thomas.

Clancy and his siblings, Porter, Ellie, Hunter, and Lincoln grew up in Blackfoot. The eldest, Porter, is studying construction management at Brigham Young University and has worked in Idaho, Utah, Las Vegas and Washington.

Clancy Thomas’ Education and Career

A student-athlete, Clancy Thomas played basketball at Snake River High School. He was two-time Idaho Statesman 3A Player of the Year and 2018 USA Today All-Idaho First Team.

He graduated from high school in 2018 and held off college for two years to do missionary work in Chile. He enrolled in Colorado Mesa University in 2020 where he is also part of the basketball team roster.

Thomas is a computer science major and expected to graduate in 2024. Meanwhile he had experience working as a laborer at Blackfoot’s Polatis Farms for over four years. Since May, he’s been an energy consultant at Reli Energy Solutions.

Clancy Thomas and Evie Clair’s Relationship

Evie Clair Abplanalp has been in a relationship with Clancy Thomas at least since 2017, when he first appeared on her Instagram. Fresh off the heels of her AGT, and shortly after her father’s passing, Evie performed at the halftime show of the basketball game at Snake River High School where Clancy was playing.

Snake River High is special to Evie not only because of Clancy. Her father, Amos Abplanalp, was on the school’s state championship wrestling team there before he attended Brigham Young University. Evie announced at the AGT finals in September 2017 that her father had passed away of colon cancer.

After almost five years together, Evie Clair and Clancy Thomas were engaged on October 25, 2021. They announced their engagement on their respective social media.