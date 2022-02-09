Evan Berle Wiki: Facts about Chloe Kim’s Boyfriend

About Evan Berle Age 24 Years Birth January 12, 1998 Santa Monica, California Gender Male Siblings Elijah Berle (Brother) Parents Lillian Lageyre (Mother) Nationality American Job Professional Skateboarder Alumni Santa Monica College

After becoming the youngest woman to win snowboarding gold in the 2018 Olympics, Chloe Kim has become the main attraction of the 2022 Winter Olympics. And the young snowboarder has a new cheerleader of her own. Evan Berle is better known as Chloe Kim’s boyfriend to her followers. And they make quite the power couple on the slopes! Her fans want to know more about Evan Berle because he seems to have a lot in common with the snowboarder. So we detail his background in this Evan Berle wiki.

Evan Berle’s Family

Evan Berle was born on January 12, 1998 and grew up in Santa Monica, California. He is the younger son of Lillian Lageyre.

Evan’s brother is of course, Elijah Berle, one of Santa Monica’s rising skateboarding star. Both credit their mom for instilling the love for skating.

Lillian Lageyre is an interior designer in Santa Monica. But she was an avid skater back in the day. Elijah and Evan’s mom and uncle taught them skating and encouraged their professional aspirations.

Evan Berle’s Career

Evan Berle attended Santa Monica College and earned his BA in art history in 2021. Much like his brother, Evan is also working towards a professional skateboarding career.

While Elijah was introduced to the sport by his mom and uncle, he was the one who taught his baby brother. Elijah took Evan to skateparks and did transitions with him. The brothers also built their own ramps together.

Evan has a few sponsors and shout-outs. There’s however, no reports of an official sponsor yet.

It won’t be long though. Evan’s biggest fan is his brother and Elijah loves that he always had Evan for a skating buddy.

“It was sick to have a little buddy to skate with that was just in a diaper,” Elijah said back when Evan was a teen.

Evan Berle and Chloe Kim’s Relationship

Evan Berle also snowboards, which may have to do with his girlfriend, Chloe Kim. They’ve been dating since New Year 2020 and still going strong.

According to the Olympian’s Time profile, Chloe and Evan live together in a swanky four-bedroom in Los Angeles. And they are also furbaby parents to an Australian shepherd named Reese.