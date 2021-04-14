Ethan Precourt Wiki: Facts about Chloe East’s Boyfriend-Turned-Fiancé

About Ethan Precourt Age 28 Years Birth December 7, 1992 Massachusetts Gender Male Siblings Spencer Precourt, Anne Precourt, Sarah Precourt Parents Doug Precourt, Kristine Precourt Nationality American Job Photographer Owns Happy Paws Dog Treats, LA Alumni Brigham Young University – Hawaii Worked for eCapital LLC (2018) Engaged to Chloe East

Chloe East is ready to walk down the aisle. The Generation star announced her engagement to her boyfriend, Ethan Precourt through her social media and her fans are ecstatic. Precourt has been a familiar face to East’s followers in recent months. While their respective social media followers are always treated to glimpses into their relationship, they are relatively lowkey. Fans want to know more about who Chloe East’s boyfriend-turned-fiancé is. We reveal everything there is to know about him in Ethan Precourt’s wiki.

Ethan Precourt’s Family

Ethan Precourt was born on December 7, 1992 and hails from Massachusetts. He is one of four children born to Doug and Kristine Precourt.

His family has lived in various places. Ethan has lived in Hawaii, Virginia, and Chile before settling in his current location of San Clemente. California. His siblings, Spencer, Anne and Sarah, also reside and work in different states.

Ethan’s parents are based in Virginia. His father, Doug Precourt, is the owner, guide, and host of Precourt Angling Adventures, a company that organizes fishing trips.

Ethan Precourt’s Career

Precourt studied business, management, marketing and related support services at Brigham Young University – Hawaii from 2010 to 2016. While in Hawaii, he worked at local businesses.

Precourt came to California in 2018, when he was working with eCapital LLC for less than a year. He worked with other businesses in different capacities until recently.

Since January 2021, Precourt has been the CEO of Happy Paws Dog Treats based in Los Angeles. The company was founded based on Chloe and Ethan’s experience with their ailing dog, Lola.

His website indicates he is also a photographer on the side, a hobby he picked up thanks to his travels and his friends.

Ethan Precourt and Chloe East’s Relationship

Precourt revealed that a mutual friend introduced him to the Kevin (Probably) Saves the World starlet, Chloe East. They’ve been dating ever since and first began appearing in each other’s social media around August 2020.

East’s fans were ecstatic when the actress took to her social media on April 13 to announce their engagement. East’s celebrity friends were also in the comments with fans congratulating the adorable couple.