Meet Erin Blaney, NASCAR Pro William Byron’s Girlfriend and Ryan Blaney’s Sister

William Byron is having an eventful NASCAR season as he is prone to. However, fans are always on the watch for a family rivalry on the tracks between William Byron and Ryan Blaney. That’s because William Byron’s girlfriend has a familial connection to the No.12 Mustang driver. Erin Blaney is well-versed with the racing world having grown up in it. Recently, she’s attracted attention during the NASCAR season as her brother and boyfriend slam fenders on the track. Fans are as curious about who she cheers for on the tracks as much as they want to know more about who she is. So we reveal everything about their relationship in this Erin Blaney wiki.

Erin Blaney’s Family

Erin Blaney was born on March 12, 1997. As her last name indicates, she comes from NASCAR royalty.

Erin is one of three children born to Dave Blaney, the semi-active NASCAR driver and his wife, Lisa. Her grandfather, Lou Blaney, is considered a dirt track legend.

Erin’s brother is Ryan Blaney, a full-time NASCAR cup series competitor. Their sister, Emma, is married to another stock car pro, Cale Conley.

Fans often ask who does Erin cheer for between her brother and boyfriend. This question remains unanswered as of now.

Erin Blaney’s Career

After graduating from the Bishop McGuinness Catholic High School, Erin Blaney attended the University of Alabama from 2015 to 2019. She received her bachelor’s degree in human environmental sciences, public health education and promotion and a minor in advertising.

She balanced academics with her job at a boutique. She also had internship in Ireland and another internship at Make-A-Wish.

Since 2019, Blaney has been serving as the executive director of the Ryan Blaney Family Foundation. She’s previously had experience with voluntary work with the Alzheimer’s Association.

Erin Blaney and William Byron’s Relationship

William Byron has been dating his rival’s sister, Erin Blaney since October 2019. He made their relationship Instagram official a month later.

Ryan Blaney revealed in an interview that he found out about his sister’s romance with the No.24 Chevrolet driver through a third-party source at the Martinville Speedway. That added an intense context to Ryan and William’s fender slamming race that day.

“Man. No wonder he raced me so hard that day. I should have handled that better,” Byron exclaimed after learning about how Ryan found out he was dating Erin.

Despite how it may seem, Ryan is far from displeased about his sister’s relationship.

“I mean, people always ask me, ‘Are you mad that Will is dating your sister?’ I don’t care, she’s 22 and can do whatever she wants. And I like him. So it’s all good,” Ryan admitted back then.

Blaney and Byron might butt heads on the track, but after a race, they are great friends. Byron has even joined the Blaney family on holidays about which he posts on his Instagram. And if Ryan leaves warning emojis in the comments section, it’s all in jest.