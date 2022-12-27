Meet Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel’s Girlfriend, Erin Basil

Jack Eichel went from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021. And his former team’s fans are still not over it. Apart from losing the center to Vegas, fans also had to say farewell to their favorite franchise WAG, Buffalo local Erin Basil. Her family is well-known in Nickel City, and locals would have run-ins with the NHL pro with Basil or another family member. That alone makes for a story to tell on social media. For her new fans in Vegas, we reveal more about the background of Jack Eichel’s girlfriend, Erin Basil, in this wiki.

Erin Basil’s Family

Erin Elizabeth Basil was born on November 17, 1995, and hails from Buffalo, New York. She is one of two children born to James “Jim” Basil and Mary Beth Basil.

Her father is part of a multi-generational automotive business in Western New York. He operates Joe Basil Chevrolet in Buffalo, named after his father Joe Basil Sr. Meanwhile, Erin’s brother, Jim Basil Jr., is also involved in the dealership.

Occasionally a Sabres fan would turn up at Joe Basil Chevrolet for business and run into Jack Eichel. These fans love to share that experience on social media.

Erin Basil’s Education and Career

Erin Basil didn’t opt to join her family in the automotive business. Instead, she pursued a bachelor’s degree in health services at Northeastern University in 2013.

After graduating in 2017, Basil enrolled at the University of Buffalo. She received a master’s degree in public health in 2020.

Basil has healthcare experience after a year-long internship at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. She was also a medical assistant and patient care coordinator at the Lancaster Medical Group from 2015 to 2018. She also had a part-time job at the Erie County Medical Center Corporation.

Since college, Jack Eichel’s girlfriend, Erin Basil, has been employed at PerfectServe in Buffalo. She started as an enterprise communications consultant in 2021 and is currently a business specialist.

Erin Basil and Jack Eichel’s Relationship

Massachusetts native Jack Eichel began his NHL career with the Buffalo Sabres in 2015. He reportedly met and began dating Buffalo native Erin Basil the same year. So Jack Eichel and Erin Basil are still going strong after all these years.