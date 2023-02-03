Erika Thomas Leaving KFSM-TV: Where Is the 5NEWS Anchor Going?

Erika Thomas has become a part of Arkansas’ resident’s routine by being in their living room every night. The anchor has worked in the broadcast industry for the last 20 years. And now, the Emmy-winning anchor has announced her departure. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV for the next phase of her life. People have had many questions ever since the announcement. The main one is whether she will also be leaving the news business. Fortunately, Erika has addressed all of their queries. Here’s what the anchor has to say about her exit.

Erika Thomas to Leave News Industry

Since childhood, Erika Thomas has loved storytelling and connecting with others through the camera lens. She had been featured on school broadcasts since elementary school. While other kids were playing and hanging out, she went to broadcast camps in the summer.

Continuing her passion, Erika graduated with a degree in broadcast journalism and economics from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2008. Before that, she got a real taste of business while working for WLFI-TV in West Lafayette, KMIZ-TV, KBIA 91.3 FM, and KOMU-TV in Columbia.

After graduation, Thomas got her first job at KMEG in Sioux City, Iowa, a town she had never heard of before visiting. In her five years at the station, she got promoted from weekend to morning to evening anchoring. The Edward R. Murrow award-winning anchor also met her now-husband, Dan, there and eventually got married in 2013.

In 2013, she moved to Youngstown, Ohio, as an evening anchor, where she had her first child. After more than three years, the anchor joined 5NEWS. The family first lived in the River Valley for two years, where they had their second child, and then moved to Northwest Arkansas in 2019.

And now, the anchor has shared some bittersweet news. Erika Thomas is leaving KFSM-TV to spend more time with her kids. She is saying goodbye to the TV news industry as her busy schedule doesn’t allow her to spend time with the family.

Therefore, after much thought and discussion, Thomas is stepping away from 5 News. Her last day on the broadcast will be March 3, 2023. The good news is that she plans to keep her Facebook page active. So that she can connect with her followers and share about her new job too.