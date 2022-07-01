Who Is Erika Poturnak? Meet Filipino Pro Baller Kobe Paras’ Rumored Girlfriend

About Erika Rae Poturnak Age 20 Years Birth October 9, 2001 Manila, Philippines Siblings Jakob, Mikaela Jade, Anika Sage, Minka Eve Parents Ina Raymundo (Mother), Brian Poturnak (Father) Nationality Filipina Job Social Media Influencer Alumni Berklee College of Music

Two famous Filipino stars are rumored to be dating. Kobe Paras is a second-generation basketball pro in the B2 League. Most recently, he was holidaying in Bali with Erika Poturnak, who fans believe is Kobe Paras’ girlfriend. Erika Poturnak also comes from Filipino stardom and is one of the hottest Instagram influencers in the business. Fans want to know more about this beauty, especially her famous family. We reveal more about Kobe Paras’ rumored girlfriend in this Erika Poturnak wiki.

Erika Poturnak’s Family

Erika Rae Poturnak, who also goes by Erika Raymundo Poturnak, was born on October 9, 2001. She was born and raised in Manila, Philippines.

Erika is the oldest of five children born to Ina Raymundo and Brian Poturnak. If you follow Filipina films and TV shows, her mother might be a familiar name.

Ina Raymundo is an acclaimed Filipina actress and singer. She married Ukrainian-Canadian businessman Brian Poturnak. They are parents to Erika Rae, Jakob, Mikaela Jade, Anika Sage, and Minka Eve.

Erika Poturnak’s Education and Career

Erika Poturnak and her siblings attended International School Manila in Bonifacio Global City, Taguig. While the second oldest, Jakob, is the athlete, Erika is following in their mother’s footsteps.

Ina Raymundo was a bonafide proud mom when she announced that Erika was accepted into the Berklee College of Music in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2021. That’s where Erika is currently living.

According to news outlets in the Philippines, Erika is among other Filipina starlets signed with Cornerstone Entertainment Inc. She’s been slowly gaining attention as a model and singer in the entertainment industry.

She posts song covers on her other social media. Her rendition of Sia’s “Showman” even got her noticed outside the Philippines. Ina and Erika also collaborated for an unplugged version of “Killing Me Softly” in 2020.

Erika Rae is also a rising Instagram star. With over 832k followers and counting, she earns an estimated $2,000 per sponsored post.

Erika Poturnak and Kobe Paras’ Rumored Relationship

The NBA community and social media are abuzz with rumors about Kobe Paras dating Erika Poturnak. Paras is also the son of a famous Filipino icon. His father, Benjie Paras, played in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) but is now known as an actor and comedian.

One of Kobe’s brothers, Andre, also played collegiate basketball. However, Andre has since retired from sports and is now a famous Filipino actor, model, dancer, and singer.

Kobe played collegiate baseball at Creighton University in Nebraska and California State, Northridge. He is a pro athlete who played on the Philippine National Team and Japan’s B2 League.

Erika Poturnak and Kobe Paras have had a few cute Instagram exchanges that have led to the romance rumors. Furthermore, they were recently spotted holidaying together in Bali, seemingly confirming their relationship. However, since the romance is only a speculation at this point, keep following their social media for confirmation.