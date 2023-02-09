Erik Johnson is a fantastic meteorologist and a great forecaster. The people of Montana rely only on him when it comes to weather. He has evolved as a meteorologist and journalist over the last 17 months at KRTV. Now, the budding meteorologist has announced his departure from the station. Erik Johnson is leaving KRTV to move to a bigger market. His regular viewers are curious to know where he is going next and if he will be leaving Great Falls too. Here’s what Erik has to say about his exit.

Erik Johnson to Depart KRTV

Erik Johnson grew up in Denville, New Jersey, and has experienced severe weather conditions there. In 2011, it was hit by severe flooding caused by Tropical Storm Irene. The local news channel even included storm photos taken by him in its broadcast. This was the driving factor in pursuing a career as a broadcast meteorologist.

Johnson graduated from the State University of New York at Oswego in 2020 with a bachelor’s in meteorology and a communications minor. While attending the institution, he had the opportunity to chase lake-effect snow and learn from Oswego alumnus Al Roker.

Before graduating, he interned with WIS-10 News in Columbia, South Carolina, and Spectrum News in Syracuse, New York. Erik got his first job in January 2020 as a meteorologist at WFXV/WUTR. After that, he worked as a teacher for a brief period in Avon, Connecticut.

In 2021, he moved to Great Falls, Montana, and joined KRTV. And now, Erik Johnson is leaving KRTV in February 2023. He will join Idaho News 6 in Boise, Idaho, in March.

Furthermore, his last day at KRTV is February 26, 2023. After that, he will be moving to a bigger market where he will be able to do the weather more consistently.