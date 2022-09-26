Erica Riggins Leaving Bay News 9: Where Is the Tampa Bay Anchor Going

The people of Tampa Bay woke up to the beautiful smile and voice of Erica Riggins for 20 years. And now, she is moving to the next adventure in her life. Erica Riggins announced that she is leaving Spectrum Bay News 9 in September 2022. The announcement led to several questions from the viewers. They want to know where the anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Tampa Bay. Find out what Erica Riggins said about her departure from Bay News 9.

Erica Riggins to Exit Bay News 9

Erica is a Texas native and graduated with a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Texas. After working as an equipment engineer for a telecom company for several years, she realized that she wanted to work on something more significant and make a difference in the community.

This changed her career path, and Erica returned to school to study communications and TV journalism. Erica’s first job as a reporter was at KXII-TV in Sherman, Texas, where she was a weekend anchor and reporter.

After that, she returned to her hometown and joined the then News 8 Austin, now Spectrum News as a weekend morning anchor. Later, she anchored the evening news and became weekday morning too.

Riggins has received an Emmy award for her story on students protesting the Iraq war. She has also been conferred the prestigious national Edward R. Murrow Award for several reports highlighting the alarming and widespread child abuse trends.

After working here for 20 years, she has developed a strong relationship with her audience. They were naturally sad when they saw the announcement by Erica on September 21 broadcast.

Always looking for new challenges, Erica Riggins has accepted the public information officer position in Mayor Ken Welch’s administration. She will now move to St. Petersburg, Florida. The mayor issued a statement on September 21, 2022, and announced four new appointments.

Erica got emotional when she shared the message about her departure from Bay News 9. The whole morning team was present when she made the announcement.