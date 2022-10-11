Erica Mokay Leaving WWMT-TV: Where Is the Michigan Anchor Going?

Kalamazoo residents in Michigan have had the privilege of watching Erica Mokay’s newscasts for half a decade. Now the news anchor is moving on to the next step of her career. Erica Mokay announced that she is leaving WWMT-TV in October 2022. News Channel 3 viewers naturally had queries after the news. They want to know where the news anchor is going and if her new job is also taking her away from Michigan. Fortunately, Erica Mokey answered her viewers’ questions.

Erica Mokay to Leave WWMT-TV

After receiving a BS in TV Journalism from West Virginia University in 2012, Erica Mokay began her career in Steubenville, Ohio. She anchored weekends, mornings, and later the evening newscast. Moreover, she also reported on special assignments at WTOV-TV from 2011 to 2016.

Mokay moved to Michigan in 2017 to the Sinclair sister station in Kalamazoo, WWMT-TV. She started as the morning news anchor and has anchored the evening slot since 2019.

Kalamazoo welcomed this journalist on News Channel 3, and she has often spoken about how the local community made her feel at home. Now she’s ready to go back to where she grew up.

On October 10, Erica Mokay announced on broadcast and social media that she is leaving WWMT-TV. Her last day on the air in West Michigan is on October 13.

After she signs off from News Channel 3 one last time, she is heading to Pittsburgh. She hasn’t revealed yet if she is joining a station there or if she has a new job lined up.

Mokay’s WWMT colleagues and viewers have wished her luck on her new venture. However, viewers have mixed feelings.

Erica Mokay is the latest News Channel 3 personality that viewers had to bid farewell to. Recently, Chris Yu also exited the station, and Kalamazoo doesn’t want to see any more of their favorite local news anchors go.