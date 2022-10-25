Erica Collura Leaving WKRC-TV: Where Is the Ohio Meteorologist Going?

For a decade, Erica Collura has been Cincinnati’s favorite source for weather updates. But now she is stepping back for personal reasons. Erica Collura announced that she is leaving WKRC-TV in October 2022. Local 12 viewers naturally had questions about the announcement. They want to know where the meteorologist is going and if they will see her in broadcasting again. They especially want to know if she is staying in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fortunately for her viewers, Erica Collura answered most queries about leaving WKRC-TV.

Erica Collura to Step Back from WKRC

Pennsylvania native Erica Collura graduated from Penn State University with a BS in Meteorology in 2010. She got her start in broadcast meteorology soon after at WHIO-TV in Dayton, Ohio.

In 2013, she moved to Cincinnati to join the WKRC-TV weather team. She’s been working at the station’s Local 12 news since then.

Advertisement

While delivering the forecasts on Local 12, Collura gave her viewers glimpses into some of the most significant moments of her life, too. She shared the news of her marriage to Billy Moffitt in 2015, and Local 12 viewers congratulated her in 2018 for the birth of their daughter. Earlier this year, she announced they are expecting their second child together.

As her family grows, the meteorologist wants to focus more on parenthood. She announced her decision to step back from the hectic schedule of broadcasting to her social media followers on October 17.

Erica Collura’s last day on the air at WKRC-TV is October 27. According to her colleague, John Gumm, she is leaving to focus on her family.

Also Read: Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where Is the Tampa Bay Reporter Going?

Advertisement

She has not revealed if she has another job lined up, but it’s unlikely we will see her in broadcasting any time soon. Collura has not hinted at any plans to leave Cincinnati. So rest assured, locals can probably catch a glimpse of her and her family in the area.