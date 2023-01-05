Judge Lynn Toler Breaks News of Husband Eric Mumford’s Death

|About Eric Mumford
|Known As
|Big E
|Age
|71 Years
|Birth
|January 1, 1951 Ohio
|Death
|December 23, 2022
|Spouse
|Lynn Toler (1989-2022)
|Children
|William, Xavier
|Siblings
|Forney Mumford, Cathryn Mumford
|Parents
|Carolyn Mumford (Mother)
|Nationality
|American
|Job
|Accountant
|Alumni
|Shaker Heights High School
Judge Lynn Toler broke the news on her official Instagram page that her husband, Eric “Big E” Mumford, passed away on December 23, 2022, at the age of 71. However, the cause of death is currently unknown. Judge Toler and her #Tolerisms have made up legal reality shows like Divorce Court, Marriage Boot Camp, and The Ricki Lake Show. She claimed that her experiences on these shows helped her three-decade-long marriage work with Big E. We reveal more about Judge Lynn Toler’s late husband in this Eric Mumford wiki.
Who Is Eric Mumford?
Eric Mumford, known to his loved ones as Big E, was born on January 1, 1951. He passed away on December 23, 2022, shortly before his 72nd birthday, but his family has yet to reveal the cause of death.
Big E grew up in Ohio, attended Shaker Heights High School in 1969, and was an accountant based in Arizona. He operated his own accounting firm, Eric Mumford Inc., until 2007.
Eric Mumford’s Family
Eric Mumford was born to Carolyn Mumford. He grew up alongside a brother, Forney Mumford, and a sister, Cathryn Mumford.
The Mumford family has gone through several trying times together. Eric Mumford’s brother, Forney, battled cancer, but his health status is unclear.
Forney Mumford’s wife, Karen, passed away in 2005. Moreover, Forney and the family also grieved the loss of his sons, Nathan and Daymon.
Daymon Mumford worked at his uncle Eric’s accounting business before it closed. He was tragically killed in a shooting in 2007.
Eric Mumford and Lynn Toler’s Relationship and Kids
Toler and Mumford have reportedly been together since they resided in Ohio and married on April 6, 1989. The couple were living in Mesa, Arizona, at the time of his death.
The reality TV star has two sons with her late husband, Xavier and William “Bill” Mumford. Judge Lynn Toler’s husband, Eric Mumford, also has four sons from a previous marriage.
Bill Mumford graduated with a degree in English from the University of Arizona and received a master’s in legal studies from Arizona State University. He works as an audio and visual engineer for productions. Meanwhile, Xavier Mumford studied forensic psychology at Arizona State.