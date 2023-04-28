Chief Meteorologist Eric Garlick Leaves WGXA News

Eric Garlick has been bringing all the latest weather coverage to Macon, Georgia residents for two years. The WGXA community also got glimpses into his personal life, including the recent addition the weatherman and his wife welcomed to their family. Now he’s moving on to a new venture. After his co-anchors announced that their chief meteorologist is leaving the station, Eric Garlick did his last forecast at WGXA News. Macon residents naturally want to know where he is going next and if he is continuing in the broadcast business. Garlick hasn’t directly stated anything but his colleagues had sweet words to share upon his exit from WGXA News.

Eric Garlick Wraps Last Day at WGXA News

Eric Garlick grew up in Michigan and attended Central Michigan University from 2007 to 2011. He earned a BS in meteorology and a minor in mathematics before beginning his career in broadcast.

Garlick started his career in Davenport, Iowa and later moved to Evansville, Indiana. He was a meteorologist in the Oklahoma City market before he came to Macon, Georgia in 2021.

WGXA News gave him the biggest opportunity of his career, assigning him as chief meteorologist of their weather team. A certified broadcast meteorologist by the American Meteorology Society, his work in Middle Georgia has been phenomenal.



Along with his on-air work, Macon residents have also gotten glimpses of his personal life. Before he came to Georgia, he married his wife, Lauren on August 18, 2018. He became a new dad when his daughter, named Georgia after the Peach State, was born in July 2020. Their son, Porter Robert Garlick, was born in October 2022.

WGXA news anchors, Amanda Peralta and Greg Loyd revealed shortly before going on air that it would be the last newscast they did with Eric Garlick. They gave him an on-air farewell at the 11 pm newscast as well as shared messages on their respective social media.

“Tonight’s 11p is our last time together on WGXA. Eric Garlick Meteorologist, I’m going to miss you so very much. Thank you for being such a wonderful friend,” Loyd wrote before their last newscast.

“He will be missed but we are wishing him all the best in this new chapter!” Peralta wrote online.

Neither Garlick nor his colleagues have shared why he is leaving and where he is going next. Garlick shares only weather-related information on his official Facebook and Twitter pages. He posts about his family on Instagram. But he hasn’t shared any career-related news on the platforms.