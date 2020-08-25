Who Is Emmanuella Chartol? Jeffree Star’s New Boyfriend, Andre Marhol’s Baby Mama Revealed

There aren’t many blessings being sent to Jeffree Star’s latest relationship, partly because of the YouTube star’s controversial and racist history and also because of his new boyfriend’s ex. Emmanuella Chartol was dating Andre Marhold until he allegedly broke up with her for Star. Chartol, who has a son with Marhold, poured out her grievances on social media before deleting her online profiles. Now there’s as much curiosity about Marhold’s ex-girlfriend as there is about Jeffree Star’s new boyfriend.

Emmanuella Chartol’s Nationality

Emmanuella Chartol was born in Kouru in French Guiana in South America. She grew up in her home country until she was 17, when her modeling career took her globetrotting.

Chartol takes pride in her French and Creole upbringing. She has had a thriving career in France and plenty of career opportunities in the U.S., but Guiana always holds a special place in her heart.

She often goes back to visit her mom and family. On one of her longest vacations back home, she had acquired her driver’s license, hung out with relatives, and enjoyed the cuisine she grew up on.

Emmanuella Chartol’s Career

Chartol got into modeling as a fun way to get over her shy nature. With her growing passion for modeling came a lot of success.

A stint in New York furthered her drive to model internationally. She began traveling around the world wherever her job took her.

Chartol moved to France where she was the ambassador for Mademoiselle K’nell for a year. She also worked in Italy and in the U.S., and featured in magazines.

Chartol has been smart about her career choices. She advises modeling aspirants who want to go internationally to be careful with contracts. She also did everything she could to gain more visibility, including investing her own resources into photoshoots.

Emmanuella Chartol’s Relationship with Andre Marhold

Jeffree Star recently went public with his latest relationship on social media. While the identity of the beauty guru’s new flame was not known at first, it was later revealed that his rumored boyfriend is basketball player Andre Marhold, who is playing for a team in Germany.

After his identity was disclosed, more drama surfaced. Marhold was revealed to have been in a relationship with Emmanuella Chartol before Star, and the two have a son together.

Chartol took to her now-deleted Instagram to share she was “hurt” that he’d seemingly dumped her for the influencer. From her post, it appears that she was caught off guard by her baby daddy’s relationship news.

“My son matters. My son was so happy last week. Idc if it’s about money but this hurts me a lot and affects my son.” She continued, “God please help me to keep my head up for my son cause this s**t is unreal. Please help me God to be strong for my son.” The caption was accompanied by a video of Marhold playing with their son in the pool.

Chartol deleted or wiped out her social media profiles after that. But screenshots of her posts remain.

Star’s relationship with Marhold has received mixed reactions. His past racism allegations also surfaced. Some commented that Star was paying Marhold to be his boyfriend, which prompted the YouTuber to clap back.

While Chartol has gone radio silent on the Internet, a woman who self-identified as Marhold’s ex also tweeted on the news. This ex also alleged that Marhold is sending her explicit videos.

My ex on the shade room for fucking Jeffree Starr is not how I planned to start my day. 😷 — Lo (@ghostfacelo) August 24, 2020

Well you should tell the people you’re fucking not to send me sexual videos from your home. And I’m not your sis…not sure you’re the same species. 🙂 https://t.co/MHuvAKVt3f — Lo (@ghostfacelo) August 25, 2020

