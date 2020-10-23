About Emma Kathryn Turner Age 25 Years Birth February 14, 1995 Santa Barbara Gender Female Siblings Derek Turner, Will Turner Parents Quentin Turner, Kristin Turner Affiliation BASI pilates certification Alumni New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study, NYU Stern School of Business Works For Re/Done (as account executive) Worked for Barney’s

Andrew Schulz put a ring on it! The comedian has been low-key dating Emma Turner for a minute, and they announced their engagement on October 22, 2020. The comedian keeps details about his love life private, with most not even knowing when or how he began dating Turner. Nonetheless, this sweet couple was professing their love for each other in the comments section, and they couldn’t be any cuter. For those who are curious about Andrew Schulz’s fiancée, we reveal details about her in Emma Turner’s wiki.

Emma Turner’s Family

Emma Kathryn Turner was born on February 14, 1995 in California. The Santa Barbara native is the youngest and only daughter of three children born to Quentin and Kristin Turner.

Quentin Turner is a race care driver. Emma’s mom, Kristin, is a Pilates instructor and owner of La Playa Pilates based in Santa Barbara.

Advertisement

Emma’s oldest brother, Derek, is a West Point graduate and an Army Ranger. He job takes him and his wife and kids around the world.

The middle Turner child, Will Turner, a graduate of UC Berkeley. He previously was a rugby player based in New Zealand.

https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10207001933703324&set=a.10201297307011222

Emma Turner’s Education

Turner attended the New York University Gallatin School of Individualized Study. She earned a BA in Fiction and Fashion that includes writing, literature, and fashion business.

“Through Gallatin, I was able to combine my interests into areas of study. Simultaneously, I was able to study marketing, public relations, psychology, and photography. Additionally, I graduated early with cum laude,” Turner states in her LinkedIn profile.

Advertisement

Turner enrolled in the NYU Stern School of Business this year. She is expected to earn her MBA in 2022.

Emma Turner’s Career

Emma Turner is a third-generation Pilates instructor. Her maternal grandmother, Jean Delafield, learned the fitness regime from Joseph Pilates himself.

Advertisement

Jean taught her daughter, Kristin, who, in turn, taught it to Emma. While Kristin operates a Pilates studio, Emma earned a BASI Pilates certification.

Emma, however, isn’t teaching Pilates. She has instead stayed true to her other passions involving fashion and both working and studying in New York.

Her resume boasts internships at Marie Claire, Proenza Schouler, and Balenciaga. She was also a sales intern at Penguin Random House.

Turner was a buyer at Barney’s corporate office in New York until last year. Currently, she is an account executive at the fashion label Re/Done.