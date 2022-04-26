Meet Emma Hernan, the Newest Star Agent on Netflix’s “Selling Sunset”

About Emma Hernan Age 30 Years Birth December 29, 1991 Massachusetts Siblings Alex Hernan Parents Stephanie Hernan (Mother), Tom Hernan (Father) Nationality American Job Real Estate Agent Alumni University of Rhode Island Works For The Oppenheim Group

Emma Hernan has been an agent in The Oppenheim Group for a while before she joined Selling Sunset last season. By the season 5 premiere, her feud with Christine Quinn has escalated, she allegedly connected with Ben Affleck on the dating app Raya, she supposedly left an Olympic career behind, and she is locked in a flirtatious almost-romance with a client. Safe to say, fans believe she is made for reality TV material. But she also has a background outside the drama that is impressive. We reveal more of that side of the Selling Sunset troublemaker here in this Emma Hernan wiki.

Emma Hernan’s Family

Emma Hernan was born on December 29, 1991 and hails from Scituate, Massachusetts. She has at least one brother, Alex Hernan.

She is the daughter of Stephanie and Thomas “Tom” Hernan. Her family is still based in Scituate.

Her mother, Stephanie Hernan, runs the Yankee Trader Seafood company which Alex also helps in. Their father, Tom Hernan, is a firefighter EMT in Scituate.

Emma Hernan’s Career

After graduating from Scituate High School, Emma Hernan attended the University of Rhode Island. She was majoring in business and was part of the crafts and photography club.

Selling Sunset fans have turned into fact-checkers as Emma Hernan claimed in season 5 she was on the Olympic path. On an interview, she said she was a competitive swimmer and almost qualified for the Olympics. She said she was inspired by her mom who was also a competitive swimmer and she had been swimming since she was six.

Fans haven’t found any records of Emma Hernan competing in Olympics trials and other competitions. Most believe she gave up swimming to pursue a professional modelling career at 16.

After modelling, Emma added entrepreneur and angel investor labels to her name. Her most groundbreaking venture is Emma Leigh & Co, that came together with inspiration from her mother’s family business, Emma’s healthy cooking habits, and a need for vegan foods in the lockdown.

Hingham-based Emma Leigh & Co. is a vegan food products company that sells plant-based frozen empanadas. She landed a deal with Beyond Meat for the filling of the empanadas and began selling them on QVC.

She had been a real estate agent in L.A. for a while and she had worked with Jason and Brett Oppenheim before. She first came in contact with them when she was looking for a home in L.A. Jason and Brett persuaded her to get her license and join the business too.

She joined Selling Sunset in season 4 and quickly brought the glamour, drama and her feud with Christine Quinn that kept fans hooked.

Emma Hernan’s Relationships

Hernan is seen cosying up to a hunky client, Micah McDonald on Selling Sunset season 5. The Houston native touts himself as a hybrid athlete, entrepreneur, property developer and president & CEO of a business.

He owns the Mexcal bar, Sagrado Mezcaleria, which reportedly features Hernan’s vegan empanadas on the menu. He took Emma there on their first date too.

Emma is not putting a label on their relationship. She did reveal that she and McDonald are casually dating.