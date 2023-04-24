Emily Chavez Leaves CBS Austin: Where Is the Texas Reporter Going?

Emily Chavez has been on the airwaves of Austin, Texas for less than two years but the local community adores the up-and-coming reporter. Her followers know that her career is on an upward trajectory and it’s no surprise that the opportunity has arrived. After announcing she is leaving CBS Austin, Emily Chavez is heading to the next step of her career. Naturally, Austin residents want to know where she is going next and hope she will remain in the Lone Star State. Here are all the details about Emily Chavez’s departure from KEYE-TV.

Emily Chavez Wraps Last Day at CBS Austin

New York native, Emily Chavez grew up in Le Roy where her family runs a Mexican restaurant. While attending Ithaca College, she interned at Rochester’s NBC 10 and Spectrum in Buffalo. She also handled multiple roles at Ithaca College Television.

After earning a BA in journalism in 2019, Chavez got her first on-air job in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She was a multimedia journalist at KGAN/KFXA for two years.

Advertisement

Chavez was excited about the next best thing to her mother’s Mexican cooking which is the Tex-Mex food in Austin when she joined the team at KEYE-TV in August 2021. She’s been the morning reporter on CBS Austin but also produces and edits stories and handles the social media pages for the station. The bilingual journalist also helps Telemundo produce stories.



Emily Chavez’s extraordinary work has shone in Austin. Not surprisingly, it’s opened more opportunities for her career.

Emily Chavez wrapped her last day on air in Austin on Friday, April 21. On the newscast and on social media, she expressed her gratitude to the Central Texas community for welcoming her.

As for what’s next, Chavez is heading to Fort Myers, Florida. The opportunity will bring her closer to her family.

Also Read: News Anchor Jonathan Martin to Leave KRIV FOX 26 Houston

Advertisement

She has however not revealed her new job in Fort Myers and whether she will continue in the broadcasting business. We’ll just have to keep our eyes peeled on her social media for details about her new job.