Meet Emilee Petersen, Iowa Hawkeyes Star Riley Moss’ Girlfriend

About Emilee Petersen Age 23 Years Birth December 16, 1999 Ankeny, Iowa Siblings Danielle, Brady Parents Jill Petersen (Mother), Bret Petersen (Father) Nationality American Job Dance Instructor Affiliation Dancin' With Roxie Alumni Iowa State University, Ankeny Centennial High School

Riley Moss is becoming a buzz-worthy NFL prospect after the Senior Bowl. But it’s not just the cornerback’s game that has Iowa Hawkeyes fans’ attention. They want to know about his love life too. A glance at his Instagram reveals that Emilee Petersen is Riley Moss’ girlfriend. She’s not a Hawkeye. In fact, she is a Cyclone. But they make one cute couple. While she’s definitely cheering him on, Moss is not shy of showing how proud he is about Petersen’s achievements too. We reveal more of that impressive background in this Emilee Petersen wiki.

Emilee Petersen’s Family

Emilee Petersen was born on December 16, 1999 and hails from Ankeny, Iowa. She is one of three children born to Bret and Jill Petersen.

The family has some strong ties to Iowa State University. Her mother, Jill Petersen, is the head coach of the Iowa State dance squad. Emilee’s younger brother, Brady Petersen, was on the Iowa State football team from 2020 to 2022.

Advertisement

Jill is also affiliated with Dancin’ With Roxie as the competition director. Emilee’s older sister, Danielle, is also part of the instructional staff at Dancin’ With Roxie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emilee Petersen (@emileepetersen)

Advertisement

Emilee Petersen’s Education and Career

Like her mom and sister, Emilee Petersen was also a competitive dancer and involved in the spirit squad. She started formal dance training since she was at least seven and later took classes at Dancin’ With Roxie.

Advertisement

While at Ankeny Centennial High School, she was involved in the spirit and dance teams like her sister. Her dance team, which she captained in her senior year, has won three state titles and one national championship.

Since high school, Petersen has been an instructor at Dancin’ With Roxie. She graduated high school and attended Iowa State University.

She was part of the Iowa State Cyclones spirit squad coached by her mom. She majored in animal science at the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences while also working as a teaching assistant and three other jobs.

Advertisement

After graduating, she is no longer on the dance team. Petersen is focused on becoming a veterinarian at the Iowa State University College of Veterinary Medicine as of August 2022. She also works at the Ankeny Veterinary Clinic.

Emilee Petersen and Riley Moss’ Relationship

Riley Moss grew up in Ankeny and played football at Ankeny Centennial High before attending the University of Iowa. But as many speculate, it doesn’t appear they have been dating since they were in high school.

Also Read: Meet Boston Bruins A.J. Greer’s Girlfriend, Taylore Bryce

Advertisement

They celebrated their first anniversary as a couple at the end of December 2022. Though they go to different colleges and have hectic schedules, they get to spend time with each other and have a few Instagram posts together.