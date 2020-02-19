Elsy Guevara Wiki: Facts About The YouTube Fashion Influencer

About Elsy Guevara Age 23 Years Birth September 21, 1996 Gender Female Siblings Jennifer Guevara, Patricia Guevara, Beatriz Guevara Address California Country United States Nationality American Job Youtuber Owns OOTDFash, Galifornia Wholesale Hometown California

Elsy Guevara broke into the online fashion scene with a bang and quickly established herself as one of the hottest fashion influencers on YouTube and Instagram together with her best friend, Alondra Ortiz. Now Guevara revealed she’s about to be a mom and her millions of fans are excited for her. Our Elsy Guevara wiki celebrates this rising star of the fashion world.

Elsy Guevara Worked at Fashion Nova

Elsy Guevara was born on September 21, 1996 and hails from California. Fashion seems to run in the genetics because Elsy and her sisters, Beatriz, Jennifer, and Patricia Guevara have together managed to turn their passion into a thriving business.

When she was only 17, Elsy began brainstorming ideas to have her own online fashion business. The Guevara sisters began posting pictures of complete ensembles and style layouts online.

Fashion Nova, that is always collaborating with influencers, took notice of these sisters’ posts. The brand directly contacted Elsy with an offer to create content for them.

Elsy jumped on the opportunity and what was supposed to be a one-off gig turned into full-time marketing and a merchandising job at Fashion Nova. At 17, she was the youngest employee at the company with an important position.

However, Elsy wasn’t satisfied with just that and wanted to build her own brand.

Guevara Owns Businesses with Her Sisters

While she was at Fashion Nova, Guevara collaborated with her sisters to launch her first fashion business, OOTDFash. They started out of her sister’s boyfriend’s garage, growing from a single rack of clothes to a large warehouse space they leased for their thriving business.

A growing online attraction and increasing sales gave Elsy and her sisters the ability to start Galifornia Wholesale, a wholesale fashion company, in 2019. Through this company, Elsy aimed to help others who want to have their own fashion store source the latest styles for their boutiques.

Guevara’s early OOTDFash store in Covina was burglarized in 2016 where the burglars made away with armloads of clothes. Insurance wouldn’t cover the cost but Elsy and her brother-in-law, Erik Ornelas, shared the security camera footage online to hoping someone could identify the burglars.

Guevara Has a YouTube Channel with Alondra Ortiz

While she has been doing well by herself, Guevara stepped up her online game by collaborating with her friend, Alondra Ortiz. Ortiz is a makeup artist and fashionista herself.

At first glance, their YouTube channel, Alondra & Elsy, with over 774k subscribers is like your regular fashion vlogging channel. They do fashion hauls, challenges, and tutorials that have earned them over 42 million views since launching in 2018.

They each have their individual YouTube channels and Instagram pages. Elsy’s YouTube has 204k subscribers while her Instagram has over 1.1 million followers.

The girls weren’t active on YouTube for a good few weeks with Elsy’s last video from her 23rd birthday. After much speculation, Elsy finally returned to YouTube to announce her pregnancy.

Elsy revealed she was dating someone last year but wants to keep details about her relationship private till they are ready to go public. Since she revealed her pregnancy in February 2020, there has been all sorts of speculation about the baby daddy.

Few names have been thrown in the mix with no confirmation. There are even unfounded rumors that Alondra’s ex, Tre Carter is cheated on the influencer with Elsy and is the father of her baby. That is, however, baseless.

In her video announcing her pregnancy, Elsy has expressed her focus is her soon-to-be-born child. Meanwhile, her band of supporters are taking on cyber-bullying trolls, angry at her long absence from YouTube.

