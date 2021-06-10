About Elsa Marie Walther-Meade Age 41 Years Birth January 12, 1980 San Diego, California Gender Female Spouse Jarron Collins (2014-now) Children Alessandra (born 2010), Valentina (born 2012), Massimo (born 2013) Siblings Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade, Caroline Walther-Meade Nationality Tijuana and American Alumni Bishop’s School, La Jolla, Stanford, Columbia Law School Worked for Fusion Media Network as social impact strategy consultant Co-founded I am a Voter in 2016, The Ideateur in 2017, This Is About Humanity in 2018 and She Se Puede in 2020

As Jarron Collins parts ways with the Golden State Warriors, fans are on the lookout for where the NBA pro-turned-coach is heading next with his family. While Collins’ next career move is still unknown, Jarron Collins and his wife, Elsa Collins, continue to use their platform for activism. Elsa Collins is way more than a basketball WAG. A social justice warrior, she has not only gone above and beyond to make a difference but is also sought by celebrities who want to support her good work. We turn the spotlight on her inspiring work in this Elsa Collins wiki.

Elsa Collins’ Family and Ethnicity

Elsa Marie Walther-Meade was born on January 12, 1980 in San Diego, California. She is one of five children and a sister of Yolanda Selene Walther-Meade and Caroline Walther-Meade.

Elsa has lived in Tijuana till she was 16 before returning to the US and is a dual citizen. She is a first generation American driven to fight for the rights of POC.

Advertisement

Growing up, Elsa’s family emphasised on education and sent her to school on both sides of the border. The experience made her a “bilingual, biliterate, and bicultural” with a fluency in Spanish, Italian and English.

Elsa’s eldest sister, Yolanda Selene, helped their mother raise the family when their father passed away. Yolanda forewent the opportunity to study at an Ivy League school in the US and instead began a job as a translator.

Now Yolanda joins Elsa in her activism. The sisters, along with Zoe Winkler and other celebrities, began This Is About Humanity in 2018 to help the children separated from their families at the US-Mexico border.

Caroline Walther-Meade is an attorney in New York. She is a partner at Milbank LLP.

Elsa Collins’ Career

After graduating from Bishop’s School, La Jolla in 1998, Elsa Walther-Meade studied communications and media studies at Stanford. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 2002. She also earned her master’s degree in sociology from there.

Advertisement

She lived on the East Coast when she attended Columbia Law School. After earning her JD in 2005, she returned to California.

Advertisement

Elsa established herself as a social impact strategy consultant for businesses. From 2015 to 2018, she worked with Fusion Media Network in Los Angeles.

Since the heated political climate of 2016, Collins’ passion projects have tied in with her activism. They include co-founding I am a Voter in 2016, The Ideateur in 2017, This Is About Humanity in 2018 and She Se Puede in 2020.

Her work with TIAH has included several bus trips to the border. Several times, she has escorted celebrities helping the border-separated families and hosting events with them to raise the necessary funds.

Advertisement

Collins has featured in media for her work as well as parenting advice. Often she shares the limelight with her sister, Yolanda, for their work with This Is About Humanity.

Elsa Collins’ and Jarron Collins’ Children

Elsa Walther-Meade married NBA player, Jarron Collins in 2004 in the Founders Chapel of the University of San Diego. Chelsea Clinton, Elsa’s close friend since the days she attended Stanford with the former First Daughter, was part of the wedding party. Six years later, Elsa would be one of the 12 bridesmaids at Chelsea’s wedding to Marc Mezvinsky.

The Collins are parents to three kids, Alessandra (born 2010), Valentina (born 2012), and Massimo (born 2013).