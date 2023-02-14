Meet Ellie Ottaway, Nashville Predators Captain Roman Josi’s Wife

About Ellie Ottaway Age 29 Years Birth March 15, 1993 Michigan Spouse Roman Josi (2019-present) Children Luca James Josi (born February 12, 2021), Ivy Lennyn Josi (born July 6, 2022) Parents Paula Ottaway (Mother), Andrew Ottaway (Father) Nationality American Job Model Affiliation Block Agency, Wilhelmina Models Alumni Belmont University

Roman Josi is soaring as the captain of the Nashville Predators and the Swiss-born defenceman’s personal life is going great too. Roman Josi and his wife, Ellie Ottaway welcome a new addition to their family in 2022. While Ottaway is known among the NHL fans as a constant presence in Josi’s career, some also recognize her as a Victoria’s Secret model. We reveal more about the background of Roman Josi’s wife in this Ellie Ottaway wiki.

Ellie Ottaway’s Family

Ellie Ottaway was born on March 15, 1993 and hails from Grosse Point Shores, Michigan. She is the daughter of Andrew and Paula Ottaway.

Her mother, Dr. Paula Ottaway, is a dentist with over two decades of experience. She was previously practicing in Michigan but currently based in Tennessee.

Advertisement

Ellie’s grandmother, Estela Monjo Bourdeau, was born in Argentina before settling in Michigan. She is a professional sculptor who created and gifted a bust of Pope Francis in an audience with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ellie Ottaway Josi (@eottaway)

Advertisement

Ellie Ottaway’s Education and Career

Ellie Ottaway attended Belmont University from 2011 to 2014. She did PR internships before graduating on the Dean’s List with a bachelor’s degree in music business. She also attended the University Liggett School.

Advertisement

From a young age, Ellie was drawn to the stage. She learned ballet and wanted to perform.

Music had always been Ottaway’s original goal when she moved to Nashville, Tennessee. But she got scouted by the Block Agency and began her modelling career in 2014.

Modelling was a side gig while she tried to make it as a musician but she became unexpectedly successful. She travelled all over the world for jobs, signed with agencies like Wilhelmina in Miami and Elite in Los Angeles, and worked in the Latin American and European markets.

Advertisement

She had jobs with Saks Fifth Avenue. In Miami, she featured in catalogs for several international brands. She’s also worked with Zappos, Rue La La, TJ Maxx, Vinceo, Asos, and Peixotowear Swimwear.

Her breakout moment was featuring on the cover of Fit For Fun Sweden. Sports Illustrated featured her as the Lovely Lady of the Day in 2016. That same year, she walked in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Even Vogue Italia featured her in an issue.

Ottaway has also appeared in music videos for Kid Rock, Chris Young, Big and Rich, Dallas Smith, Mitchell Tenpenny and Sammy Arriaga.

Advertisement

“I never would have thought I would pursue modeling ever, but I am truly so glad that I did,” Ottaway said about her modelling career. “It gives me the opportunity to see the world, and that is why I fell so madly in love with it. Although it can be lonely at times traveling by myself, the work days are certainly never boring. Every new job, I get to work with a different team, which I love. I am very much a people person and l love meeting new people.”

Ellie Ottaway’s Philanthropy

Ottaway has been involved in voluntary work since college. She’s had a longtime affiliation with Hands On Nashville and St. Jude Country Music Nashville Marathon.

Ellie Ottaway and Roman Josi’s Relationship and Kids

Roman Josi began playing with the Nashville Predators in the 2010-11 season. During his NHL career, he began dating Ellie Ottaway.

They were engaged during Christmas of 2017. Ellie Ottaway and Roman Josi married on July 20, 2019 in Nashville.

Also Read: Meet Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman Jr.’s Girlfriend, Chariah Gordon

They welcomed their first child together, Luca James Josi on February 12, 2021. Their daughter, Ivy Lennyn Josi was born on July 6, 2022.