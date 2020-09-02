Elizabeth Neumann Wiki: Facts about the Former Department of Homeland Security Official

Elizabeth Neumann was part of the inaugural staff of the Department of Homeland Security that was formed after the 9/11 attacks. Her experience of over a decade makes her one of the leading experts in anti-terrorism policy. However, Neumann decided to step down from her role at the DoHS when she felt the current administration was not doing enough to counter domestic terrorism. Neumann is now critical of the Trump administration’s handling of the growing right-wing extremism in the country. This Elizabeth Neumann wiki elaborates more on her counterterrorism career.

Elizabeth Neumann’s Career

Elizabeth Neumann graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a bachelor’s degree in government studies. She has since been working for the US Government in different capacities.

She started her career in 2001 managing the President’s Faith-Based and Community initiatives which involved working with the departments of education and housing development.

Advertisement

Like a lot of government officials, Neumann is private about her personal life. She reportedly resides in Washington DC with her husband two children. But she has also lived in Denver, Seattle, and Dallas.

Also Read: Cynthia Garrett – Educational Activist Who Is Bernard Garrett’s Daughter

Elizabeth Neumann’s Homeland Security Career

From 2003 to 2005, Neumann was working at the White House during the Bush administration as an Associate Director of Domestic CT Directorate and also served as Executive Assistant to the Homeland Security Advisor. She was part of the inaugural staff of the Homeland Security Council post 9/11.

The job included working with the different government security agencies to counter terrorism. She was part of a team of officials that enacted several anti-terrorism measures.

Shortly after, Neumann served as the Homeland Security Policy Adviser for a year. She then worked at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. As a director, she advised the presidential appointee on homeland security.

Advertisement

For a brief three years, she worked at Sunesis Consulting, to help businesses with cyber security and risk assessment. Sunesis was started by Kirstjen Nielsen, a fellow Bush administration appointee, the ex-DoHS secretary under President Trump, and the infamous face of the current administration’s immigrant children controversy.

Advertisement

Between 2018 to 2020, Neumann was part of the Department of Homeland Security. She went from Deputy Chief of Staff to the Assistant Secretary for Counterterrorism and Threat Prevention.

Her experience makes her one of the foremost names in counterterrorism and homeland security. But she resigned in April 2020, and has been a self-employed security risk and operations executive since May.

Now, in recent interviews, Neumann claims the White House has done little to counter domestic terrorism. She refers to the El Paso shooting in 2019 explain the growing threat of right-wing extremism. Her efforts to prevent a second El Paso was supported by the White House but she was prevented from using the word “domestic terrorism.”

Advertisement

A lifelong Republican, she states she voted for Donald Trump in 2016 “reluctantly.” She decided to step down from her job at DoHS when she realized she could no longer support the president’s policies.

When President Trump began describing the social justice protests against the deaths of black people as “domestic terrorism,” Neumann didn’t hold back her criticism on Trump for not tackling the real domestic terrorism.

Don’t Miss: Dr. Simone Gold – Facts about the Founder of “America’s Frontline Doctors”