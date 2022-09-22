Who Is Elizabeth Chambers’ Boyfriend, Ričardas Kazinec?

|About Ričardas Kazinec
|Age
|25 Years
|Birth
|October 15, 1996 Lithuania
|Siblings
|Aleksandr Kazinec
|Address
|Cayman Islands
|Job
|Physical Therapist
|Alumni
|Kauno Kolegija
|Works For
|Palm Heights Athletics
Elizabeth Chambers has moved on from her ex-husband. Following her split from Armie Hammer in the wake of his sexual misconduct scandal, the TV presenter went public with her new relationship. Elizabeth Chambers’ boyfriend is Ričardas Kazinec, and they still keep their relationship lowkey. Although many are extremely happy for Chambers, they are also very curious about her new beau. So we reveal more about their romance in this Ričardas Kazinec wiki.
Ričardas Kazinec’s Family and Nationality
Ričardas Kazinec was born on October 15, 1996, in Ignalina, Lithuania. He currently lives in George Town, Cayman Islands.
Not much is known about his early life and family. He only mentions one brother, Aleksandr Kazinec, on social media.
Ričardas Kazinec’s Education and Career
Back in Lithuania, Ričardas Kazinec was a basketball player with promising professional prospects. However, it’s unclear what became of his athletic career.
Ričardas Kazinec attended the Kauno Kolegija, which is also known as the University of Applied Sciences. He studied kinesiotherapy there.
Since college, Kazinec has been a physical therapist to professional athletes. As of 2021, he is employed with Palm Heights Athletics.
Ričardas Kazinec and Elizabeth Chambers’ Relationship
Elizabeth Chambers’ marriage of a decade to Armie Hammer ended in 2020, a year before sexual misconduct allegations against Hammer surfaced. Chambers moved to the Cayman Islands with their two children.
There, Chambers reportedly met Ričardas Kazinec. She made their relationship Instagram official on September 16.