Buzzy Cohen, the 2017 winner of Jeopardy: Tournament of Champions, is returning to host this year’s season. With the passing of longtime Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek, there’s a lot of attention on his successor on the new Tournament of Champions. Jeopardy fans are not only curious about Cohen, but are also eager to know about his family and especially his wife. Buzzy Cohen’s wife, Elisha Levin has a presence in the entertainment communications industry. She has been the subject of profile interviews on her career and culture. This Elisha Levin wiki reveals more on their family.

Elisha Levin’s Family

Elisha Beth Levin was born on June 17, 1978 in California. Elisha’s father, Rabbi Moshe Levin and mother, Barbara Levin are separated. Rabbi Moshe is of the Congregation Ner Tamid in San Francisco.

Elisha was legally named Sheila at birth after Rabbi Moshe’s sister who died as an infant. Few months later, Barbara realized their daughter was named after a dead child and they renamed her Elisha that came from rearranging the letters in “Sheila.”

Elisha Levin’s Career

Elisha Levin studied history at the University of Georgia. Before she graduated with a BS in 2000, the Presidential Scholar briefly studied overseas at Richmond, The American International University in London.

Levin has since been a marketing and communications professional. After beginning at Company 3, she head the Telecine Production of The Mill for two years.

From 2007 to 2012, she was an independent communications and design consultant and a project manager for clients. She’s also a known name when she was the communications director at the Final Cut from 2013 to 2015.

Her Linkedin reveals she was last working as the communications director of Anonymous Content from 2016 to 2017. Her current work status is not known.

Elisha Levin and Buzzy Cohen’s Relationship

Elisha Levin married Buzzy Cohen on April 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. They have a daughter, Lucerne Rae Cohen (born 2013).

When asked about how they picked their daughter’s name, Buzzy said “I was looking through names of plants and flowers. Lucerne is the French name of alfalfa, but it has a really pretty purple flower. My grandfather on my dad’s side was Louie, so there was that L connection. He was a character. Really fun and sweet and funny, a great guy. He set the tenor for my dad and me and our sense of humor, what it is to be part of a family in a community, all that stuff. We call her Louie a lot.”

Her middle name, Rae, after Elisha’s beloved grandmother.