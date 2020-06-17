About Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr Known As Carol Barr Age 39 Years Birth July 7, 1980 Death June 15, 2020 Lexington, Kentucky Gender Female Spouse Andy Barr June 2008 - June 2020 Children Eleanor Barr, Mary Clay Barr Siblings Clay Leavell, Mike Hurst Parents Woodie Leavell, Marsha Leavell Address Lexington, Kentucky Country United States Nationality American Job Director Alumni University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information Works For Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship Hometown Danville, Kentucky

Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr, the wife of Congressman Andy Barr, passed away on June 15, 2020 at the age of 39. The news comes as a shock to many and the cause of her death has not been specified. Andy Barr, a Republican, has represented Kentucky’s 6th Congressional District since 2013. He had been married to Eleanor, who went by Carol, for over 10 years and she supported his political career along the way. Our Eleanor Carol Leavell Barr wiki pays tribute to the Congressman’s wife.

Carol Barr Is a Native of Kentucky

Born Eleanor Carol Leavell on July 7, 1980 to Marsha and Woodie Leavell. Carol Barr has two older brothers, Mike Hurst and Clay Leavell.

Her family is mostly based in Danville, Kentucky. Her father, Woodie Leavell, is an auctioneer in the town. Carol, as she went by, was reportedly a cheerleader in high school.

Carol and I had a great time seeing friends from across the Sixth District at Keeneland yesterday. It was a beautiful Kentucky Spring day at the best racetrack in the country! Posted by Andy Barr on Sunday, April 13, 2014

Carol is preceded in death by her mother, Marsha Leavell, who passed away in 2019. Besides her husband and children, Carol is survived by her father, brothers, and their wives and kids.

Carol Barr Was the Director of a Nonprofit

Carol Leavell graduated from the University of Kentucky College of Communication and Information with a Bachelor of Arts degree. After college, she spent a decade as a professional healthcare representative with Pfizer, Inc.

Her resume also includes experience with Infinity Broadcasting, Viacom, Inc. as an account executive. But, at the time of her death, she was serving as the director of the Henry Clay Center for Statesmanship.

The Barrs reside in Lexington where the Henry Clay Center is based. The nonpartisan organization aims to educate future leaders on and enable them with the necessary skills for statesmanship. The nonprofit hasn’t responded to Barr’s sudden passing yet.

Carol and Andy Barr Have Two Daughters

It’s unknown how Congressman Andy Barr met his wife, Carol, or exactly how long they have been together. However, we do know they have been married for over a decade, since tying the knot on June 21, 2008.

Their older daughter Eleanor Barr was born in 2011. When Eleanor was two, she became a big sister to Mary Clay Barr on April 29, 2013.

Carol Barr passed away on June 15 “suddenly” at their family home in Lexington, according to the Congressman’s Chief of Staff, Mary Rosado. She was only 39. The cause of death and other details weren’t immediately specified.

We received tragic news tonight on Capitol Hill. Our dear friend, Congressman Andy Barr of Kentucky, just lost his sweet wife, Carol. She was only 39 yrs old, and they have 2 precious little girls. Please join Kelly and me in praying for the Barr family. We are heartbroken. pic.twitter.com/RFSLwh5n2R — Rep. Mike Johnson (@RepMikeJohnson) June 17, 2020

“Congressman Barr may release a more detailed statement at a later date, but right now is solely focused on being a father to his two beautiful daughters,” Rosado said in her statement.

