Meet New York Mets Edwin Díaz’s Wife, Nashaly Mercado

Edwin Diaz, a baseball pitcher for the New York Mets, suffered an injury while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic recently. The news that he will likely miss the rest of the season with a torn patellar tendon has caused concern among his devoted following. Edwin Diaz’s wife, Nashaly Mercado, posted a message for him on social media and called him a warrior. This has brought her into the limelight, and fans are curious to know more about Edwin Diaz’s wife. Therefore, we deep dive into her background in this Nashaly Mercado wiki.

Nashaly Mercado’s Family

Nashaly Mercado was born on July 5, 1995, to Javier Mercado in Puerto Rico. Although we don’t know much about her mother, her younger sister, Ambar Hernández, has mentioned Yary Yary as her mother on Facebook.

Nashaly Mercado and Edwin Díaz’s Relationship and Kids

It is unclear how the couple met. But we do know that they have been dating since 2012. Edwin shared a long post in January 2015 for his then-girlfriend and said, “Today I have been 2 years and 5 months with the woman I love the most in this world.”

The couple has been there for each other for a decade now. On August 26, 2022, the MLB player wrote, “Today is a very special day. I’m celebrating 10 years with my love @nashaly.diaz. I want to thank God for all the blessings he has given us in these 10 years for our beautiful children and for all the beautiful things that are happening. I love you so much”.

The lovebirds welcomed their first child, Jahel, on July 10, 2016. After three years, Edwin and Nashaly decided to get married and tied the knot on February 1, 2019.

In September 2021, the WAG gave birth to Sebastian Diaz, their second son, becoming a mother for the second time.

Edwin calls Nashaly his support system, so when he was injured recently, the WAG shared an appreciation post for him and said, “Thank you all for your kind messages, good vibes, and positive comments. We prepare ourselves for a lot of things but NEVER for these situations and how it hurts when they happen. Husband, you were a warrior yesterday; you gave it ALL to bring joy to our country; it didn’t end as we expected but thank God you’re fine. That’s the most important thing.”