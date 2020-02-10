About Ed Sinclair Gender Male Spouse Olivia Colman 2001 - Present Children Finn Sinclair, Hall Sinclair Nationality British Job Screenwriter Owns South of the River Pictures Alumni Cambridge University Hometown Fiji, New Zealand

Olivia Colman, the winner of every important acting award and the reigning queen of The Crown, has been happily married to her husband for two decades. And while she keeps details of her personal life private, she does mention the love of her life on many occasions, specifically giving her husband, Ed Sinclair, a shoutout while accepting an award. Our Ed Sinclair wiki is the perfect primer on the lucky man Olivia Colman calls her husband.

Ed Sinclair Studied at Cambridge

Ed Sinclair is a Brit like Olivia Colman, but he has been raised in and resided in Fiji, New Zealand, and England. He’s a very private person and most details about him are obscure.

Sinclair graduated with a degree in law from Cambridge University. But he never really worked in the legal field.

Disillusioned by his law studies, he found that acting and writing were his true passions. He would switch gears to acquire a degree in acting from Bristol Old Vic Theater School, and this path would also lead to his future wife.

Sinclair Met Olivia Colman at Cambridge

As the story goes, Sarah Olivia Colman was studying primary teaching at Cambridge University before studying drama at Bristol Old Vic Theater School, where she’d graduate from in 1999.

She met the law student and fellow acting enthusiast, Ed Sinclair, at Cambridge, and they became friends. Their friendship soon blossomed into romance when they worked on a university production of Alan Ayckbourn’s Table Manners together at Cambridge’s Footlights Dramatics Club.

Colman would confess several years later that she had fallen in love with her husband at first sight. “My husband and I were very lucky. We met when we had nothing and we loved each other then. So we were all right,” recalled Colman.

She went on to add, “We were 20 and he was also an actor. If you meet at that age then you are fine. For me, it was thunderbolts straight away. I still feel like I’m punching above my weight.”

Colman and Sinclair Have Three Children

The couple married in 2001 in Norwich, Colman’s birthplace in Norfolk, England. They have been together for two decades and are parents to three children.

Their eldest son, Finn, was born in 2005 and a second son, Hall, in 2007.

Colman was starring in Broadchurch when she announced she and her husband were expecting their third child together. She had opted out of a few projects to focus on her pregnancy and family then.

But Colman did star alongside Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie in the spy series The Night Manager, adapted from John le Carré’s novel. In the book, though, Colman’s character was male. In the TV adaptation, the character was female and pregnant. And that was apparently written in to accommodate Colman’s real-life pregnancy.

Colman said in an interview that she found she was pregnant after she got the part. “I went to see Susanne [Bier, the director], thinking, ‘Oh God, should I mention it in the first meeting?’ And I thought: ‘I can’t lie.’ Which is why I’d be a rubbish spy,” Colman said of the talk.

But Susanne Bier went with the pregnant storyline, and it didn’t change much of the plot for Colman’s character other than the odd mention or two. For the talented actress, it wasn’t too difficult playing a pregnant spy. What was difficult was remembering lines.

“I just can’t retain my lines like I normally would. I’ve got a bit of nappy brain going on,” the Oscar winner said.

Colman gave birth to their youngest child and only daughter in August 2015. The couple has not revealed her name.

Sinclair Is an Actor and Screenwriter

Instead of law, Sinclair pursued acting and writing alongside his wife’s own thriving acting career. According to his professional bio, he did a course in Producing Low Budget Features at the National Film and Television School, and in Teaching Adult Literacy at Southwark College, London.

So far he only has one known acting credit in a 2005 episode of Look Around You. He’s had a host of other jobs, too, including working as an office temp, a waiter, an adult literacy teacher, a corporate roleplayer, the owner of a private-room karaoke venue. And he’s also been a stay-at-home dad while Olivia was winning acting accolades.

He didn’t stick to acting for long and indulged in screenwriting. Aside from producing short films, he has written scripts for movies and short films. He also dabbles in penning down poetry and novels.

Besides two unpublished novels, he wrote his first screenplay, Landscaper, which is a true-crime story. The four-part series that’s expected to air on HBO will star Colman, and will be the first project completed by the couple’s new production entity.

In December 2019, Colman and Sinclair set up their own scripted production company, South of the River Pictures. Sister, the production behind Chernobyl, has a minority stake in the company.

