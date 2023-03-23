Dylan Federico Leaving WINK-TV: Where Is the Florida Meteorologist Going?

Dylan Federico is infamous for leaving a stranded kitten in Hurricane Ian but Floridians do admit he’s fairly good at his day job. Which is why they were surprised when the meteorologist announced he is stepping back from it. Dylan Federico is leaving WINK-TV in March 2023. Naturally, his regular viewers want to know where he is going next and if he is continuing in the weathercasting field. Find out what Dylan Federico said about leaving WINK News here.

Dylan Federico to Exit WINK-TV

Growing up in New Orleans, Dylan Federico has witnessed his fair share of severe weather and wanted to chase storms since he was young. It led him to the top meteorology program at Mississippi State University.

In 2017, he intercepted Hurricane Irma and covered its path from start to finish, featuring on several networks. With weathercasting experience on Campus Connect, Federico graduated with a BS in meteorology in 2018.

His first broadcast job was in Columbus, Georgia. He was a meteorologist on WTVM till 2020.

ANNOUNCEMENT: Today is my last day at WINK News. Love you, SW Florida. It’s been a pleasure living here over the past three years. As far as what’s next? BIG things are coming. Stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/E9m2ADZEQg — Dylan Federico (@DylanFedericoWX) March 22, 2023

He moved to Fort Myers, Florida and has been part of the weather team at WINK News since July 2020. His experience with some of the biggest hurricanes (Katrina, Harvey, Irma, and Ida) equipped him to keep Southwest Floridians informed about the next major hurricane.

His expertise on hurricanes didn’t save him from the eye of a social media storm in 2022. He posted a video of a cat stranded in Hurricane Ian but it backfired when social media users slammed him for not attempting to save the kitten. Federico did say they tried to save it after filming the video but the cat swam away before they could.

While this infamy will follow him everywhere, Floridians have appreciated Federico’s weathercasting. And they’re going to miss it when he leaves WINK News.

Dylan Federico stated his last day on air at WINK News was on Wednesday, March 22. Matt Devitt and KC Sherman were among his colleagues who wished him well.

“As far as what’s next? BIG things are coming. Stay tuned!” he wrote on his official social media.

Dylan Federico’s online statement also hints that his new job is taking him away from Southwest Florida. We’ll just have to keep an eye out on his social media for further news.