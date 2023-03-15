Chico-Redding News Anchor Dylan Brown Leaving KRCR ABC 7 News

Residents of Redding-Chico had welcomed Dylan Brown into the community since he arrived in the Golden State. The young journalist’s career is on an upward trajectory, so it’s not surprising that he has better opportunities. It was recently announced that Dylan Brown is leaving KRCR ABC 7 News for the next step of his career. Naturally, ABC 7 News viewers want to know where he is going next and if he is staying in California. Read on for all the details about Dylan Brown’s departure from KRCR ABC 7 News.

Dylan Brown’s Education and Career

Dylan Brown grew up in the Midwest and attended the University of Central Oklahoma. While in college, he was a staff writer at Oklahoma’s KFOR News 4 and UCO’s student newspaper, The Vista. He also did general reports and weathercasts on the campus media outlet before he received his bachelor’s degree in radio, television, and digital communication in 2018.

Brown went to California straight out of college. He got his start in professional broadcasting as an anchor and reporter at North Coast News in Eureka.

After a year, he relocated to Redding, California. He’s been a news anchor, reporter, and producer on KRCR ABC 7 News since in 2019.

Brown has spent the longest tenure of his career at the Redding news station. And reporting on stories about the local community has made him closer to the area’s residents. So naturally, the people of the Chico-Redding area have become attached to the young journalist.

Dylan Brown Leaving KRCR ABC 7 News

It was recently announced that Dylan Brown is leaving KRCR ABC 7 News and making a career move to be closer to his family. The news anchor’s last day on the air at the station is Friday, March 17.

After signing out from the California airwaves, Brown and his wife are heading back to Oklahoma City. He will be rejoining KFOR News 4, but this time as a news anchor and reporter. However, he hasn’t revealed when he starts his new job at the station.

KRCR-TV summed it up on behalf of its viewers on how happy they’re for Brown and the new opportunity. The news anchor also expressed his gratitude for all the love and support he received in Chico-Redding.

For Californians who will miss Dylan Brown, he will remain active on social media, and you can stay connected with him there. Meanwhile, don’t miss his last day on the air at KRCR-TV this Friday.