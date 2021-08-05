Duke Ragan’s Family: Facts about the Boxer’s Parents, Siblings and Daughter

About Duke Ragan Age 23 Years Birth September 17, 1997 Ohio Children Kynnedi (born on February 14, 2017) Siblings Niqua Ufancy, Louis Walker Parents Derek Duke Ragan, Mary Walker Baby mama Jamika Campbell

Duke Ragan won a silver at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming only the second silver medalist of Team USA’s men’s boxing team since 2004. His rapid rise to his biggest accomplishment to date at only 23 years old has also shifted focused on Duke Ragan’s family. The Olympian got into the sport because of his family and his father accompanies him as his lifelong coach. While Ragan dominated the ring, he also had to sacrifice time with his child who is his biggest motivation to get better. As they are the reason he is in the Olympics today, we turn the spotlight on Duke Ragan’s family.

Duke Ragan’s Parents

Duke Ragan was born on September 17, 1997 and is a native of Ohio. He is the son of Derek Duke Ragan and Mary Walker.

His foray into boxing is a well known story. Especially with the presence of his father, Duke Sr., in the Tokyo Olympics as Ragan’s coach.

Advertisement

Ragan was introduced to boxing by his father and brother. He first put on the gloves and began training with the sandbag in the basement of the family home in Cincinnati.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Derek Duke Ragan Jr (@1duke.ragan)

Advertisement

“I basically was introduced by them. I used to watch the two of them train, but my dad would say I was too little to hit the bag, which made me want to do it even more,” reads Ragan’s Team USA bio. “I even have pictures of me as a baby with boxing gloves on.”

Advertisement

Ragan had his uncle and then his father as his coach. By the time he was eight, improvements showed and he won his first bout.



Luke Ragan’s Father’s Criminal History

Making it to the Olympics is a huge accomplishment to Duke Ragan’s family after some hardships they went through not long ago. Derek Ragan and accomplices was arrested in 2010 for drug dealing and running an illegal gambling operation from his home.

He pleaded guilty to the charges in 2019 and was looking at a minimum 10-year prison sentence. Derek Ragan was convicted on the charges but reportedly escaped prison time by forfeiting almost million dollars seized from his alleged illegal operations.

Advertisement

Duke Ragan’s Siblings

Duke Ragan was raised alongside his brother and two sisters. One of his sisters goes by Niqua Ufancy Boo on Facebook.

A profile on Duke isn’t complete without the mention of Louis Walker, his older brother. Duke took up boxing when he saw Louis train with his father. When Duke showed a promising career, Derek Ragan solely focused on him.

Duke Ragan’s Daughter

Duke Ragan was in a relationship with a woman named Jamika Campbell. She runs a beauty business in Cincinnati.

Campbell gave birth to their daughter, Kynnedi, on February 14, 2017. Duke however couldn’t be present at her birth.

Advertisement

He was on his first international trip, training with Team USA in Kazakhstan. Thanks to his family, he watched his daughter’s birth through FaceTime.



He returned home to spend a week with his newborn baby before returning to camp and immediately winning the first US silver medal at the AIBA World Boxing Championships since 2009. For the first year of her life, he’d travel back and forth between home and international training camps.

Derek Ragan and Mary Walker help Duke balance boxing and fatherhood. Derek encourages him to keep getting better so he can provide for Kynnedi.