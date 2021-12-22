Duke Carter Leaving WWL-TV: Where Is the One Man Band News Reporter Heading Off To?

Duke Carter who had been a successful and popular news reporter for WWL-TV for the last five years announced on December 15, 2021, that he was leaving the TV station for good. His fans and the TV station’s viewers are naturally surprised at this sudden news and are wondering where Carter will be working next. Carter made a strong reputation as a one-man reporting unit who covered news events very passionately and his fans are upset he won’t be seen on WWL-TV anymore. His fans want to know what work he will be doing next and Duke Carter did mention it in his Instagram post to reassure his fan base. Read on to find out what Duke Carter had to say.

Duke Carter Says Goodbye to WWL-TV

Duke Carter has been such an undeniable and irreplaceable part of the TV station WWL-TV for the last five years that most of the viewers never thought that a day would come when he would leave. It never occurred to them that one day Duke Carter would want to explore new avenues in his career and his time with WWL-TV would be officially over.

WWL-TV is a CBS-affiliated TV station located in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA, and Duke Carter has been a reporter for them since December 2016. He has done great work for them as everybody openly acknowledges but now he has shocked many people with his announcement that he is leaving WWL-TV for good. So is Duke Carter leaving WWL-TV? That’s right!

Advertisement

Carter Had Fun Working for WWL-TV for 5 Years

On December 15, 2021, Carter posted a picture of himself on his Instagram account and informed all his fans and followers that he was leaving WWL-TV and he would wind up everything within 7-8 days. He said that he had spent an amazing five years working at WWL-TV and it had been a fun-filled journey. Where is Duke Carter going?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke Carter (@dukecarter2)

Advertisement

He mentioned that he would still be working in the news industry after leaving WWL-TV and he had a philosophical outlook towards his leaving as he said that “everything doesn’t last forever!” While most of his fans are surely upset several people wished him good luck for his future immediately and posted their comments on his Instagram post.

Advertisement

Duke Carter’s Education & Career

Duke Carter earned a bachelor’s degree in Telecom from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, after studying from 2005-2008 and also learned the Spanish language. He began his career in earnest in August 2008 by working as a part-time reporter/associate producer at WCJB and later had stints in other TV stations like WVLA-TV, WUFT-TV, WCJB TV20, and WSLS 10 before joining WWL-TV.

He has mostly worked as a one-man reporter who has written, shot, and edited his own news stories and has regularly met tough deadlines very successfully. Such a reporter is referred to as a “One Man Band” in the TV news business and Duke Carter has excelled in this position throughout his career.

Duke Carter’s Family is Large, Warm & Loving

Duke Carter’s actual name is Duke Carter II because his father had the same name before him. Carter’s father was named Duke Carter Sr. but he passed away on November 25, 2018, in New Orleans after being associated with city schools and their academics for many years. Duke Carter II’s mother is named Joyce Carter and he has two siblings named Dominique Carter and Duke [Shirley] Carter Jr. Duke Carter also has several uncles, aunts, cousins, and a host of relatives and it is clear that he enjoys being part of a large, warm, and loving family. Duke Carter is an African-American and he is very proud of his lineage and ancestry.

Advertisement

There is More to Carter Than Just Journalism

Duke Carter will be sorely missed by his fans and viewers because he is not the ordinary run-of-the-mill news reporter by any standards. News anchor Duke Carter is unique and as interesting as only special journalists can be. He is artistic and when not chasing exciting news stories Carter writes and has published his poems in outlets like Celebration of Young Poets. He has also written a novel titled Treasure of Gold. Carter is a source of inspiration for others especially young people and he has appeared on youth-oriented TV shows like Our Generation over the years.

While Carter has spent almost all his adult life in New Orleans he was born in Jacksonville, Florida, and spent his first three years there while also studying in elementary school. He attended good schools like St. Peter Claver Middle and St. Augustine High School in New Orleans before enrolling in college. Carter’s parents believed in giving the best education they could afford to their children including Carter and this is the main reason why he has had such a successful career in TV journalism.

Duke Carter Will Still Be in the News Game!

Fans and viewers who have liked Duke Carter’s work are perturbed and are asking – Is Duke Carter leaving WWL-TV? Unfortunately for them he is leaving for good and has announced it multiple times in the last few days. People are eager to know where he will be working next.

Advertisement

They are asking – Where is Duke Carter going? Carter hasn’t said anything concrete about it and is probably keeping his cards close to his chest.

Also Read: Kalee Dionne Leaving WFAA: Where Is the Dallas Meteorologist Going?

While he has said clearly that he will continue to work in the news/journalism sector he hasn’t said which particular organization he will be working for in the immediate future. However, one thing is sure – If there is interesting and important news out there, Duke Carter will find it and tell all his eager viewers about it! Duke Carter, the journalist, isn’t going anywhere else yet!