Outer Banks is our latest quarantine fix on Netflix that we can’t get enough of. While we’re desperately hoping it gets renewed for season 2, we are obsessed with the show’s talented cast of young actors. Even if it’s someone as cruel as Rafe Cameron. Drew Starkey has convincingly made us dislike Rafe, which proves that he’s someone you need to keep an eye on. Our Drew Starkey wiki introduces this talented actor, who we think is going places.

Drew Starkey Is from North Carolina

Drew Starkey was born on November 4, 1993 to Todd Starkey and Jodi Ballard Hutto. Drew, his brother Logan, and his sisters, Brooke and Mackayla, are natives of Hickory, North Carolina.

Their parents are separated. Jodi Ballard Hutto, now married to one Brian Hutto, is based in Stanley, North Carolina. Todd Starkey, a basketball coach, is currently working at Kent State University in Ohio.

The Starkey kids grew up in North Carolina. But both parents have been present at key moments in their lives.

Drew Starkey graduated from St. Stephens High School where he was a basketball player. He went on to study at Western Carolina University, graduating in 2016.

Starkey Was in Ozark and Love, Simon

At WCU, Starkey earned the inaugural Charles Stancil Stephens-Kudzu Players Endowed Scholarship for students of the School of Stage and Screen academic program, proving that he had the makings of an actor. Even back then he was building his resume with short films.

He made appearances on TV shows, including the Jason Bateman Netflix original, Ozark. While Ozark is set in Missouri, the majority of the show was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. So, Starkey’s acting pursuits brought him to Atlanta, before he would move to Los Angeles.

After a few more TV appearances, Starkey got his big break in the critically acclaimed 2018 flick, Love, Simon. Although he played a minor role, it did give him visibility. His alma mater and hometown publications were proud to speak of his promising career.

Starkey went on to have a recurring role in Scream: The TV Series.

Outer Banks marks his first major role in a series. Although the show is set in his home state, it was primarily filmed in South Carolina.

Starkey plays Rafe, Sarah’s (Madelyn Cline) older brother and one of the Kooks. He’s one of the primary antagonists, the one who instigates the feud between the Kooks and the Pogues.

And that’s not all for Drew Starkey! He also has other projects in post-production that will be released soon.

