Is Dr. Vin Gupta Related to Dr. Sanjay Gupta?

As the country and the world struggle to get back to a semblance of normalcy during the coronavirus pandemic, we turn to medical professionals on news panels for guidance. Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Dr. Vin Gupta have become familiar faces on our television screens amid the COVID-19 discussions. Given their last names in common and similar backgrounds, the Internet’s wondering if Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Dr. Vin Gupta are related. But there’s no familial link between these two medical professionals, just a common Indian surname.

Is Dr. Sanjay Gupta Related to Dr. Vin Gupta?

Dr. Sanjay Gupta was born on born October 23, 1969 in Novi, Michigan. His Indian-born parents, Subhash and Damyanti Gupta, moved to the U.S. in the ‘60s. They met in Livonia, Michigan, where they both worked as engineers at Ford Motor Company.

The couple had two sons, Sanjay Gupta and Suneel Gupta. There’s no record of Sanjay and Suneel having any other siblings.

Emmy-winner Dr. Sanjay Gupta resides in Atlanta, Georgia with his wife, Rebecca Olson Gupta, and their children.

Harvard-trained lung specialist Dr. Vin Gupta’s specific family background isn’t public knowledge, other than the fact that he’s not a relative of Dr. Sanjay Gupta. He is based in Seattle and appears on numerous television panels to discuss the pandemic.

