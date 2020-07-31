About Dr. Simone Gold Known As Simone Melissa Tizes Age 54 Years Birth November 6, 1965 Gender Female Children Jonah Gold Address Los Angeles, California Country United States Nationality American Job Doctor, Attorney Alumni Stanford Law School, Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin U-Med & Science, George W. Hewlett High School Hometown New York, New York

Dr. Simone Gold is in the spotlight, as she and a group of other doctors have gone viral on the Internet for their claims about the coronavirus pandemic. Dr. Gold is a qualified medical professional, but her claims are still unproven. Nonetheless, the Internet is curious to know about this doctor and her career. So, we’ve got Dr. Simone Gold’s wiki for everything on this polarizing personality.

Dr. Simone Gold’s Family

Simone Melissa Tizes, born on November 6, 1965, is a native of New York. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, where her work is based.

The doctor is married and goes by Simone Gold now. She has at least one son, Jonah Gold.

My younger son graduating from middle school Posted by Simone Gold on Saturday, June 3, 2017

Dr. Simone Gold’s Education

After graduating from George W. Hewlett High School in New York, Dr. Simone Gold acquired her MD from the Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin U-Med & Science. She completed her residency in Emergency Medicine at Stony Brook University Hospital in New York

She later also acquired her law degree, with an emphasis on health policy analysis, at Stanford Law School.

Dr. Gold is certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine. She also has licenses to practice law and medicine in Los Angeles and New York.

Dr. Simone Gold’s Career

Dr. Gold has a very diverse career spanning over two decades. Her professional profiles reveal she has practiced law and medicine in both California and New York.

The latest reports reveal that Dr. Gold is an emergency medicine specialist in L.A. She has an active medical license to practice in California, which states that she has clocked in about 30-39 hours in patient care.

According to investigations by some news sites, there’s no evidence that she is actively involved in patient care at the moment. They also can’t find the location of her practice. Dr. Gold hasn’t responded to the attempts to contact her made by these outlets either.

Dr. Simone Gold’s Linkedin states that she was a Congressional Fellow in the U.S. Senate for a brief period in 1997. During that time, she presented her research on health policy issues to a committee back. Her website also states that she worked in Washington, D.C. for the Surgeon General, as well as for the Chairman of the Labor & Human Resources Committee.

A contributor to publications and news panels, Dr. Gold co-founded and edited the physician-centric publication, Medicalife, from 2006 to 2008. More recently, she’s known to appear on TV and radio shows as a panelist.

Dr. Gold has been a concierge physician with her own practice for a decade now.

She’s now Internet-famous as the founder of America’s Frontline Doctors, the group whose video on coronavirus treatment has gone viral and has been criticized for misleading and unproven claims. She’s also the lead signature on a petition to President Trump calling for an end to the shutdown.