“Dr. Pimple Popper” Patient, Kevin Olaeta Dies: What Happened? How Did He Die?

About Kevin Olaeta Age 31 Years Birth April 27, 1988 Death May 18, 2019 Petaluma, California Gender Male Siblings Eli, Melissa, Ryan Parents Terri Jensen, Lonnie Olaeta Nationality American Alumni Musicians Institute of Hollywood, Petaluma High School Hometown Petaluma, California Cause of Death Tachycardia and an Enlarged Heart

Dr. Sandra Lee treated a lump on a young man, Kevin Olaeta’s face in the latest episode of Dr. Pimple Popper. At the end of the episode, an in memoriam dedicated to Olaeta featured. The TLC show’s viewers had seen a vibrant personality and love for life in Olaeta. So the tribute to him was a shocker to many. They are naturally asking what happened to Kevin Olaeta and if he died. This Kevin Olaeta wiki explains what happened to him.

Kevin Olaeta Passed Away After Filming Dr. Pimple Popper

Petaluma, California native, Kevin Olaeta was born on April 27, 1988 to Lonnie Olaeta and Terri Jensen. The young man appeared on TLC’s Dr. Pimple Popper on the January 23 episode to treat a massive lump on his face.

Olaeta had been suffering from a lack of confidence ever since a lump began growing on his jaw six years before his appearance on the show. He would cover it as much as possible with his longish hair.

However, no longer able to take the effect it was having on is social life, Olaeta sought Dr. Sandra Lee aka Dr. Pimple Popper’s help to get rid of it. Dr. Sandra had to surgically remove the cyst and all seemed well after the procedure was completed.

Olaeta was glad that he would now be able to have a normal social life. He was hopeful about getting into the dating pool and was playfully comparing his hair length to Dr. Sandra’s too.

However, the episode that had viewers happy about Olaeta getting back to a normal life ended on a sad note. An in memoriam dedicated to him at the end indicated that Dr. Sandra’s patient had passed away.

His obituary states that Kevin Olaeta passed away “peacefully but unexpectedly” on May 18, 2019. He was 31.

Olaeta had filmed his episode of Dr. Pimple Popper last year before his death. In December 2018 he was ecstatic to announce that he will finally be getting the cyst removed without having to spend an exorbitant amount on the procedure. He didn’t mention Dr. Pimple Popper at the time, but his followers seemed to suspect he would be on the show.

In February 2019, he shared the progress of the successful procedure including pictures of the 14 stitches where the cyst was and a completely healed jawline. He hadn’t revealed he was going to be on season 4 yet, but his followers were extremely curious to know how he got rid of the cyst.

Sadly, Olaeta never got to see himself on Dr. Pimple Popper because he passed away less than a month after his birthday.

Olaeta Studied Music in California

The Petaluma High graduate of 2006 studied guitar craft at the Musicians Institute of Hollywood. Music was said to be his biggest passion and he was a massive supporter of the bands and artists performing at the local Phoenix Theater.

It’s unknown if he performed himself though he did fix guitars and show a love for the metal genre. But he had a day job working for his father’s electrician business. His Instagram also reveals he was something of a gearhead with a love for cars and bikes.

Olaeta’s parents are separated and his mom remarried to one Byron of St. George, Utah. He is not only survived by his parents and stepfather; but also his brother, Ryan; sister, Melissa Olsen and her husband, Jared along with nieces and nephews.

His oldest brother, Eli Olaeta had passed away in 2018. With Kevin’s passing, Ryan and Melissa are the only surviving siblings.

Before his appearance on Dr. Pimple Popper, Olaeta had a DUI incident in 2016. He was arrested near a Wendy’s but details of the incident are unknown.

How Did Kevin Olaeta Die?

Details about the cause of Kevin Olaeta’s death are sparse. His Facebook has been converted to a memorial where those who knew his family say that Kevin passed away peacefully in his sleep.

After his episode of Dr. Pimple Popper aired, many are curious if his death had to do with the procedure he underwent to remove the cyst. However, there’s no evidence if that is the case.

Few unsavory rumors began circulating the Internet surrounding Olaeta’s unexpected death. Social media users believe these false rumors are disrespectful to Kevin’s family.

A social media user contacted Terri Jensen to convey their condolences and ask about what happened to him. The social media user shared a screenshot of the conversation with Jensen to set the record straight.

Jensen confirmed that her son’s death had nothing to do with the procedure on Dr. Pimple Popper. According to her, Kevin had a heart condition the family or anyone else didn’t know about.

She said in the exchange that Kevin had tachycardia and an enlarged heart. He passed away in his sleep when his heart stopped.

Dr. Pimple Popper viewers are saddened to see Kevin’s life cut short when he was so happy to be rid of the lump on his jaw. Since the show aired, many have expressed their condolences to Olaeta’s family.

