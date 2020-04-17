Dr. Michael West Wiki: Facts About the Mississippi Dentist Featured in “Innocence Files”

About Dr. Michael H. West Age 67 Years Birth September 11, 1952 Gender Male Address Hattiesburg, Mississippi Country United States Nationality American Job Dentist Alumni Louisiana State University

The Innocence Files is Netflix’s latest true crime offering that has us gripped. The docuseries highlights cases of wrongful convictions because of multiple reasons including flawed forensic science. One of these discredited forensic sciences include the bite-mark analysis that was propagated by Dr. Michael West. The Innocence Project, that is behind this docuseries, has been critical of Michael West’s former status as an expert witness. His testimonies based on a flawed science led to innocent people getting convicted. He’s been disparaged in the media and lost most of his credibility. Our Michael West wiki elaborates more on his cases and where he is now.

Who Is Dr. Michael West?

Michael H. West, born on September 11, 1952, is a dentist and a self-described forensic odontologist. He graduated from Louisiana State University with a DDS in 1977.

Forensic odontology first made its presence in public consciousness during the infamous Ted Bundy trials. But this specific subject has drawn heavy scrutiny and criticism about its validity as its imprecise.

Nonetheless, Dr. West made a name for himself with his bite-mark evidence analysis. His analysis involves taking teeth impressions, making models, and seeing if they match the bite marks found in evidence.

Many sexual assault cases and murders have found bite-marks on victims by the assailants. And some police procedural shows might make us believe the accuracy of matching bite marks. However, this science is vastly disputed.

Dr. West’s theory would be discredited as a means of identifying a perpetrator in 2009 by the National Academy of Sciences. It was disputed long before that, but he still gained notoriety as an expert witness throughout the ‘80s.

His inaccurate science led to many wrongful convictions. But it was the cases of Levon Brooks and Kennedy Brewer that threw Dr. West into disrepute.

Dr. West’s Testimony Led to the Conviction of Levon Brooks

Levon Brooks was arrested in 1992 in Mississippi for the 1990 rape and murder of his then-girlfriend’s three-year-old daughter. He was convicted of the same and spent 16 years in prison despite proclaiming his innocence.

The victim was abducted from her house and killed. The medical examiner found evidence of sexual assault and bite marks which prompted him to refer the case to Michael West.

West determined that the bite marks on the child were from a human. He collected dental impressions from 12 possible suspects, not including Levon Brooks.

The victim’s six-year-old sister was questioned by investigators and she identified the perpetrator as Brooks. Brooks was arrested and West collected his dental impressions after that.

At Brooks’ trial, West took the stand as an expert witness. He testified that two of Brooks’ teeth matched the marks on the victim’s body. The victim’s sister also identified him as the abductor, though the child’s testimony was full of contradictions.

Brooks’ defense presented his alibi that he was working at a club at the time of the murder. His attorney’s even challenged West’s credibility. Despite that and the weak testimonies, Brooks was convicted of capital murder and sentenced to life in prison.

Kennedy Brewer Was also Convicted Because of Dr. West

In 2008, another man from Brooks’ hometown, Kennedy Brewer, was exonerated with the help of DNA evidence. There were similarities in Brewer’s and Brook’s cases which shifted focus to Brook’s possible innocence.

Another three-year-old girl was abducted, raped, and brutally murdered in the same town only four months after Brooks was convicted. Again, the victim’s mother’s boyfriend was zeroed in as a suspect. The man was Kennedy Brewer.

The medical examiner once again called Dr. West to examine the bite marks found on the victim’s body. West concluded that the bite marks matched Brewer’s teeth.

Before he would testify in Brewer’s trial, West had already been discredited as the first member ever to be suspended from the American Board of Forensic Odontology. He still maintained his incredulous bite-mark theory was valid.

Once again, Dr. West’s testimony led to the conviction of Brewer in 1995. He was sentenced to death and was on death row for 13 years.

The Innocence Project, that works towards overturning wrongful convictions, took up Brewer’s case in 2001. Thanks to their efforts, more conclusive evidence was found.

DNA testing on the semen found in the victim’s body ruled out Brewer as the perpetrator. The revelation led to Brewer’s conviction getting vacated and he was moved from death row to pre-trial detention.

He remained in prison for six more years till further DNA testing uncovered Justin Albert Johnson as the real assailant. Johnson was a suspect in Brooks’ case too. However, the victim’s sister’s testimony had led to Brooks’ arrest.

When interviewed by law enforcement officials, Johnson admitted to committing both crimes. He however, denied biting his victims.

His confessions led to Kennedy Brewer and Levon Brooks being freed in 2008.

Where Is Michael West Now?

Following Brewer and Brooks’ exonerations, the Innocence Project raised concerns about the handling of the cases by forensic experts, including Michael West.

The marks on both victims’ bodies were neither of Brewer and Brooks nor of Johnson. They were not even human bites. Those marks were made by crawfish and insects.

West stood by his claims that the bite marks on the victims were by them when the girls were alive. He however, defended himself against allegations of tort that he never said they were the ones who raped the two children.

There are several other cases where his tactics to match bite marks were questionable. He was famous not only for the bite-mark analysis, but also detecting trace metals, identifying wound patterns, tool marks analysis, fingernail scratches, gunshot reconstruction, and a lot more that could make him the star of a one-man army version of CSI.

Despite his junk science, he was still called upon as an expert witness where defense attorneys and advocacy groups disparaged him. Experts also testified repeatedly that his bite-mark analysis is worthless and not as accurate as DNA and fingerprints. Other forensic odontologists have also discredited his theory.

West’s theories had been disproved beyond doubt. However, he continued to contend they were valid. He brushed off the criticism as “jealousy” and “ignorance” and said he has helped exonerate more people than he convicted.

He however, changed his tune according to a 2011 disposition. He disclaimed the bite-mark analysis and said DNA evidence should be used. Nonetheless, he still defends his own work and says DNA has made his bite-mark analysis theory obsolete.

West is no longer the credible expert witness prosecutors called upon. In fact, he’s proven to be an embarrassment to Mississippi law enforcement after at least six cases he testified in were wrongful convictions.

Once proud of his appearances on 60 Minutes and The Phil Donahue Show, though the criticized him, he now turns away media. He also seems to have given up on forensic odontology.

He instead put his DDS to use as a regular dentist in his hometown of Hattiesburg in Mississippi. His license expired in October 2019. But even before that, he was getting poor reviews online and most would rather live with that cavity than get treatment from him.

Meanwhile, two of the people who lost years of their lives because of him also seem to have moved on. Brooks died in 2018 of cancer. Brewer is still alive and recovering from a stroke he suffered in March.

