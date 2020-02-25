About Kristin Pelinka Known As Kristin Brett Schwarz Age 43 Years Birth September 22, 1976 Gender Female Spouse Rob Pelinka Children Durham Pelinka, Emery Pelinka Siblings Kenny Schwarz Parents Kathleen Schwarz, Dr. Kenneth Schwarz Address Newport Beach, California Country United States Nationality American Job Pediatrician Alumni UCLA, Duke University, Corona Del Mar High School Hometown Corona Del Mar, California

Rob Pelinka has had the heartbreaking task of taking care of the Los Angeles Lakers that is still reeling from the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna in the January 26 helicopter crash. Pelinka was once Bryant’s agent and delivered a heartfelt eulogy at the NBA legend’s celebration of life. The Bryant family and Pelinka family have been very close for years and after Monday’s event, the attention has been on the Lakers GM’s family, especially his wife. Rob Pelinka’s wife, Kristin Pelinka generally stays low key and content with her own work. But for those who are curious about the woman helping her husband as he mourns the loss of his best friend, our Kristin Pelinka wiki is here for you.

Kristin Pelinka Is from California

Born Kristin Brett Schwarz on September 22, 1976, she hails from Corona Del Mar, California where her parents, Kenneth and Kathleen Schwarz are from.

Her father, Dr. Ken Schwarz is a dentist based in Newport Beach with over two decades of experience. He graduated from the University of California at Los Angeles School of Dentistry with a DDS in 1972.

Kathleen “Kathy” Schwarz is a trustee in C and L Properties in Corona Del Mar, a business of which her father, Willard Courtney, was a co-partner.

Kristin graduated from Corona Del Mar High School and has spent most of her life in California. Her own practice has been based in Newport Beach, Santa Monica, and Costa Mesa.

Her brother, Kenny Schwarz, studied law at Chapman University and is based in Virginia. At Chapman, he met fellow law student, Diana Day.

On Day’s insistence, Kenny brokered a meeting between the water polo athlete-turned-law student and his brother-in-law, Rob Pelinka who had recently married his sister, Kristin. Back then, Pelinka was a celebrated sports agent with clients like Kobe Bryant.

Day would work under Pelinka for several years till he left the Landmark Sports Agency he co-founded to become the Kobe-endorsed General Manager of the Lakers. Day and her associates assumed leadership of Landmark Sports.

She would later leave Landmark Sports to do her own thing. Using what she learned from Rob Pelinka, she established herself as one of the top sports agents in the world as ranked by Forbes.

Kristin Pelinka Is a Pediatrician

Like her father, Kristin also ventured into medicine. Instead of dentistry, she opted to treat children as a pediatrician.

After graduating high school, she acquired her bachelor’s degree in biology from Duke University in 1998. She would return to California from North Carolina to acquire her MD from UCLA in 2003.

Since 2006, she has worked as a pediatrician at different clinics. She did her residency at Cedars Sinai and was a staff physician at Hoag Hospital in Newport Beach where she was born. In 2016, she established her own practice in Costa Mesa.

Kristin and Rob Pelinka Have Two Children

Kristin Schwarz and Rob Pelinka announced their engagement in June 2005 and were planning to get married in August that same year.

They have been together for over a decade and our parents to kids – a son named Durham and a daughter, Emery.

Their son is named after Durham city in North Carolina where Kristin’s alma mater, Duke University is.

