Dr. David Langer transformed New York’s Lenox Hill Hospital into a premiere specialty hospital with the help of other expert doctors. Now Dr. Langer and his team are the subjects of Netflix’s docuseries, Lenox Hill, which succeeds in showing us the sacrifices medical professionals make to save lives. Lenox Hill Hospital is known for its neurosurgery and maternity care facilities thanks to efforts by Langer, one of the most acclaimed neurosurgeons in the world. Our David Langer wiki elaborates on this doctor beyond his work.

David Langer’s Father Was a Doctor

David Jonathan Langer was born on June 18, 1963 to Dr. Terry Langer and his wife, New Jersey native Joan Langer. He has two younger brothers, Robert and Jonathan.

The late Dr. Terry Langer was a doctor who hailed from the Bronx and was a product of NYU and Harvard. He became known as an expert on lipid metabolism and lipid diseases from his research work at the Heart Institute of the National Institutes of Health.

After a stint at Columbia-Presbyterian Medical Center in New York, Terry Langer served as the director of clinical cardiology and as an associate professor at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

A third-generation medical professional, David Langer graduated magna cum laude from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in 1991. He also did his internship and residency in neurological surgery there.

Dr. Terry Langer passed away from liver failure in 1993. He was 52.

David Langer Has a Son with His First Wife

When he was a resident, Dr. David Langer married Lisa Fenkel of Pennsylvania in 1995. She is an attorney who graduated from Temple University. Her father was the president of the McLean Packaging Company in Philadelphia.

Dr. Langer and Fenkel have a son, Ben Langer, who will graduate Syracuse University’s Martin Bandier Program for the Music Business and Entertainment Industries in 2021. Ben already has a leg up in the industry with internships at FADER, Records LLC., and Playback Health.

Ben was raised in New York, where he still resides. His mother is working as an attorney in Philadelphia after her divorce from Dr. Langer.

Dr. Langer Is Married to an Anesthesiologist

Dr. Langer is currently married to Dr. Nancy Baum Lipsitz, a New Yorker herself. Her parents are also doctors based in Utica.

Lipsitz graduated from the school of medicine at the University of Rochester in 1989. She is a certified anesthesiologist who completed her internship at Lenox Hill. She is currently affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York.

Dr. Lipsitz was previously married to one Jeffrey Lipsitz. She has three daughters from her previous marriage. While her daughter Sydney is a student at the University of Michigan, her other daughter Rachel is a student at Syracuse University.

Dr. Lipsitz suffered from chronic migraines for three years, which hampered her home and social life. However, she didn’t let it get in the way of her work. As director of anesthesiology at Carnegie Hill Endoscopy in New York, she didn’t miss work because of the pain. Fortunately, advancements in migraine medication have given her some relief.

Dr. Langer and Dr. Lipsitz have a summer home in Amagansett, where Dr. Langer saved a man from spinal injuries sustained in a drowning incident. Previously, n 2010, Dr. Lipsitz tried to resuscitate a drowning victim, to no avail. The couple were traumatized by that incident.

