Dr. Amie Harwick Wiki: Facts About Drew Carey’s Ex-Fiancee

Price is Right host, Drew Carey’s last known relationship was with Dr. Amie Harwick. The therapist died tragically on February 15, 2020 and an ex-boyfriend was arrested as a suspect in her killing. But the suspect is not the famed comedian who had split from Harwick after less than a year of engagement. Carey and Harwick remained good friends and the game show personality has been deeply affected by her sudden death. Our Amie Harwick wiki reveals more about the woman Drew Carey was once engaged to.

Amie Harwick Was a Playboy Model and Therapist

Amie Nicole Harwick was born on May 20, 1981 and hailed from Pennsylvania. She graduated from North Penn High School in 1999 before moving to California.

Harwick had a brief modeling stint and featured in Playboy. She, however, switched to marriage and family counseling in her later career.

She was a resident of California where she was known as a sex therapist who counseled victims of domestic violence. She had BA in psychology from California Polytechnic University, an MA in clinical psychology with an emphasis on Marriage and Family Therapy from Pepperdine University, and a Ph.D. in human sexuality from the Institute for Advanced Study of Human Sexuality.

She has helped several people overcome mental health struggles but her speciality was in marriage and family therapy. She also counseled victims of sex trafficking. She also authored the book, The New Sex Bible for Women and appeared in the documentary, Addicted to Sexting.

Harwick was a passionate advocate for the rights of sex workers. She supported offering subsidizing counseling for workers in the adult sex industry.

Several of her clients had come to rely on her counsel and are grieving her death. Harwick’s clientele also included celebrities like the Australian model Emily Sears, writer Kelsey Darragh and more who expressed their grief over her sudden death.

Harwick’s Ex-Boyfriend Was Arrested as a Suspect

Police responded to reports to a “woman screaming” on Saturday, February 15 in Hollywood Hills where Harwick had a residence. The officers who arrived on the scene met Harwick’s roommate who had escaped to the neighbors for help and said Harwick was being assaulted.

Harwick was found unresponsive on the ground beneath the third story balcony of her home. Her injuries were consistent with a fall, LAPD said. Harwick was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Authorities investigating the incident found evidence of a struggle and forced entry in Harwick’s home.

As the investigation progressed, an FBI-LAPD Task Force arrested Gareth Pursehouse, 41, later that same day. Pursehouse is Harwick’s recent ex. Latest reports state he’s being held on a $2.0 million bail.

Ominously, Harwick had reportedly expressed her fears about an ex-boyfriend and filed for a restraining order against him. The restraining order had expired and she had met Pursehouse two weeks before her death.

Drew Carey Was Engaged to Harwick

Harwick dated Drew Carey, who is more than two decades her senior, in the past. In January 2018, they announced their engagement. But they would break up in November 2018 before walking down the aisle.

They remained good friends and were quite close until her sudden death. The Price is Right suspended production for a week two days after the incident to allow Carey to grieve.

Carey released a statement in response on Monday saying, “Amie and I had a love that people are lucky to have once in a lifetime. She was a positive force in the world, a tireless and unapologetic champion for women, and passionate about her work as a therapist. I am overcome with grief. I would like to thank you in advance for giving myself and everyone who loved Amie privacy while we try to work through this tragic situation.”

On February 18, Carey tweeted a gif of himself and Harwick during their happier times together as a tribute.

I hope you’re lucky enough to have someone in your life that loves as much as she did. pic.twitter.com/xMkQIwR6d6 — 🅳🆁🅴🆆 🅲🅰🆁🅴🆈 (@DrewFromTV) February 17, 2020

