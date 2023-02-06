Doug Reardon Leaving FOX 17: Where’s the Grand Rapids Anchor Going?

West Michigan residents have relied on WXMI-TV anchor Doug Reardon for the latest news coverage during the last eight years. He’s spent the longest tenure of his broadcast career at Grand Rapids and has a special connection to the local community. But now he’s heading to the next step of his career. Doug Reardon announced he is leaving FOX 17 for another position in February 2023. Naturally, FOX 17 viewers want to know where he is going next and if his new job is also taking him away from Grand Rapids. Find out what Doug Reardon said about his departure from the station here.

Doug Reardon’s Education and Career

Doug Reardon grew up in Boston and studied at the University of Maryland. He had internships at Newseum, NESN, USA Today, and WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.

After receiving a BS in Broadcast Journalist in 2013, Reardon moved to Georgia. He started his professional broadcast career at WFXL FOX 31 in Albany.

After less than two years, Reardon joined WFXL-TV’s sister station in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He’s been part of the FOX 17 news team at WXMI since 2015.

PEACHY NEWS! After 7+ years with @FOX17 , in February I’ll start with @ATLNewsFirst as their political reporter. From the bottom of my heart, thank you to my outstanding colleagues in West Michigan and to all the people who trusted me with their stories. I love this job. pic.twitter.com/4YzNXfM7mo — Doug Reardon (@ReardonReports) January 27, 2023

The lauded news reporter and anchor has spent almost eight years out of a decade-long career at FOX 17. Apart from co-anchoring the morning newscasts, he is best known for his Problem Solver reports.

Doug Reardon Signs Off for Last Time from FOX 17

At the end of January, Reardon announced that his time at FOX 17 was coming to an end. He wrapped up his last day on the air on February 3 with the News at 5 team.

FOX 17 and Reardon both revealed that he’s heading to Atlanta. He called it a “homecoming” as he won’t be very far from Albany, where he started his career.

Reardon is joining the team at Atlanta News First as a political reporter in February. However, he hasn’t revealed details about his first day and new timeslot.

Meanwhile, Doug Reardon is active on social media. So his longtime FOX 17 viewers can stay connected with him and receive updates on the new position.