Veteran Anchor Doug Geed & Others Leaving News 12 Long Island

Significant changes are coming to News 12 Long Island in 2023. Three longtime journalists are set to depart the station this month. Not only is Doug Geed leaving News 12 Long Island, but so are Danielle Campbell and Andrew Ehinger. Meanwhile, Meredith Garofalo wrapped her last day on the air at News 12 for another opportunity. Geed recently addressed his regular viewers and followers regarding his departure from News 12 Long Island. Read on for all the latest details about the News 12 Long Island’s anchor lineup.

News 12 Long Island Says Goodbye to Three Veterans

Doug Geed is leaving News 12 Long Island, along with Andrew Ehinger. Meanwhile, Emmy Award-winning Danielle Campbell wrapped her last day at the station on March 10. All three veteran anchors have accepted voluntary retirement packages from News 12 Long Island’s parent company, Altice USA.

Campbell, an Adelphi University alum, had been an anchor and reporter on News 12 Long Island since 1992. She’s posted a few throwback pictures from her 30-year-long career on social media.

On March 14, Ehinger announced his retirement from the news industry. The Emmy-Award winner started his career in 1990 and has been on News 12 Long Island since 1999.

In a social media statement, Ehinger hinted that this isn’t the last you’ll see of him. He is set to move on to other “challenges.” And his longtime viewers are eager to see what’s next for him.

On March 18, News 12 Long Island also said farewell to Meredith Garofalo. The certified meteorologist also hinted that she is working on the next step of her career. Recently, she spent some downtime with her dad attending a New York Islanders hockey game.

Meanwhile, Geed is the latest personality to step back from the station’s newsdesk later this year. In a social media post on March 21, Doug Geed said he’s leaving New 12 Long Island and retiring from journalism. However, he has not revealed his last day on the air yet.

Geed has been with News 12 Long Island since its inception in 1986. He anchors the 10:00 p.m. news and created The East End Show.

In a bittersweet social media post, Geed expressed gratitude for everyone he met throughout his career. And he also thanked the people who reached out to him.

Rumors about the veteran journalist’s retirement have been doing the rounds this month. But he only confirmed that he accepted the voluntary retirement package on Tuesday. Moreover, Geed emphasized it was “100%” his decision after careful discussions with his family and colleagues.

The anchor also congratulated Danielle Campbell and Andrew Ehinger on their spectacular careers. Geed and Campbell have been co-anchors on the morning newscast for over a decade.

Doug Geed will stay around longer before he signs off for the last time later this year. So far, details about who will replace his outgoing colleagues at News 12 Long Island remain unclear.