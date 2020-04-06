About Dontae DeBarge Known As Dontae Tremaine Anderson-DeBarge, Dontae Anderson Age 35 Years Birth July 29, 1984 Los Angeles, California Death April 2, 2020 Van Nuys, Los Angeles, California Gender Male Parents Chico DeBarge, Kristen Anderson Nationality American Affiliation Agencia Casting Model Brasil Alumni University of Phoenix, East Aurora High School Hometown Aurora, Illinois

The DeBarge family has been struck with some devastating news. Chico DeBarge, the younger brother of the Motown-famous family act, lost his oldest son in a tragic circumstance. Dontae DeBarge was found murdered on April 2, 2020. He was only 35. Dontae wasn’t as well known as other DeBarge family members and details about his death are still obscure, as the case is in progress. Our Dontae DeBarge wiki pays tribute to this young artist gone too soon.

Dontae DeBarge Was Raised in Illinois

Dontae Tremaine Anderson-DeBarge was born on July 29, 1984 in Los Angeles, California. He is Chico DeBarge’s eldest son from his previous relationship with Kristen Anderson.

Chico married Andrea Bordenave in 1996. They have two daughters, Abrielle and Cheyanne, and two sons, Manny and Chicoco.

No matter how far, if life is a movie, then you’re the best part. I Iove you sooo much. I’m sooo blessed to be your… Posted by Destiny Anderson on Sunday, July 29, 2018

Dontae Anderson-DeBarge grew up in Aurora, Illinois. From his social media activity, it appears that he spent most of his childhood with his mother. He graduated from East Aurora High School in 2002.

Kristen Anderson also moved on. Besides Chico’s children with Bordenave, Anderson-DeBarge has two other half-siblings, Deandre Bluford and Destiny Anderson, from his mother’s side. He and Destiny in particular have a sweet sibling bond.

It appears that he went by Dontae Anderson when he was a teen. But he did inherit the DeBarge family’s musical talents. A clarinet and piano player, he loved jazz and participated in a jazz camp when he was 16.

Dontae Was Signed to a Modeling Agency

Though a gifted musician and vocalist, it doesn’t seem like Dontae Anderson-DeBarge pursued the showbiz path. He was, however, signed to Agencia Casting Model Brasil. He does have a few model-esque photos, but his portfolio is not available.

According to his FB, Anderson-DeBarge studied business at the University of Phoenix from 2012 to 2014. He also worked as an event decorator at a Georgia-based business.

Dontae Was Found Murdered in California

According to police reports, on April 2, a 35-year-old man was found with multiple stab wounds on the street in Van Nuys, Los Angeles. Life-saving attempts failed to resuscitate the dying man.

The deceased was identified as Dontae Anderson-DeBarge, Chico DeBarge’s eldest son. No suspect has been arrested.

The DeBarge family hasn’t made a public statement yet. Nonetheless, Kristen, Destiny, and the Anderson family have posted tributes to Anderson-DeBarge and have thanked friends and family for their condolences.

It seems as though every waking day is tougher for me. I couldn’t sleep…I may have gotten 2 hours max. I know that… Posted by Destiny Anderson on Sunday, April 5, 2020

While the investigation is ongoing, police have reported that Dontae Anderson-DeBarge was homeless at the time of his death. It’s unclear what the young man was doing in California or how he had fallen upon tough times.

Until 2019, his Facebook photos show him seemingly in a healthy and happy state. However, there are worrisome comments on the post indicating that his family had been unable to contact him for a while.

More details about the circumstances surrounding Dontae Anderson-DeBarge’s murder are awaited.

