Meet NBA Star Donovan Mitchell’s Girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook

About Tinara Westbrook Nationality American Job CEO Owns Anna Santana Hair Company LLC Alumni University of Phoenix

Donovan “Spida” Mitchell is making a phenomenal effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers. And if there were an early-season MVP, he would have been a strong contender. Mitchell, along with his teammate Kevin Love, recently made NBA history with the Cavs win. Moreover, his love life seems to be thriving, too. Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, shared a picture of them together for the first time at the end of September 2022. And Cavaliers Nation is wondering who this new girlfriend is. So we reveal the full biography of Spida’s girlfriend in this Tinara Westbrook wiki.

Tinara Westbrook’s Family

Tinara Westbrook was born on December 16. She is originally from Sunrise Beach, Missouri, and currently lives in Buckhead Heights, Atlanta.

People often mistake her for being related to basketball player Russell Westbrook, but there is no relation to him.

Advertisement

Tinara Westbrook’s Education and Career

According to Tinara Westbrook’s Facebook profile, she studied at the University of Phoenix. Furthermore, she is the founder and CEO of Anna Santana Hair Company LLC, an online wig shop. She provides customized products so people can spend less time managing their hair.

Since 2018, Westbrook has created customized blonde units specifically for herself. She has learned much about blonde hair over the five years of experience she’s gained and applies it in her lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @itookthese4u Advertisement

Advertisement

Donovan Mitchell’s girlfriend, Tinara Westbrook, also appeared in Jezebel magazine’s “20 Most Eligible Atlantans 2022.” Moreover, she is a social media influencer with 120k followers on Instagram.

Tinara Westbrook and Donovan Mitchell’s Relationship

It’s unclear when the couple met and started dating. But on September 27, 2022, Westbrook’s first post about Mitchell said, “I am for you, and you are for me.” This was the official confirmation of the relationship.

After that, Westbrook posted a few photos of herself and the basketball star from October 9, 2022, while they watched a baseball game together. She also has an Instagram handle (itookthese4u), where she has shared PDA pictures with her boyfriend.

Advertisement

Also Read: Footballer Kevin White Is Engaged! Meet His Girlfriend, Tiffany Lewis

In 2017, Donovan Mitchell was reportedly in a relationship with Deja Lighty, the daughter of late hip-hop star Chris Lighty. However, their alleged romance only lasted a couple of years, and they broke up in 2019.