Meet Former CNN Anchor Don Lemon’s Boyfriend, Tim Malone

About Tim Malone Age 39 Years Birth April 6, 1984 Water Mill, New York Siblings Mary Jo Malone Parents Richard Malone (Father), Joanne Malone (Mother) Nationality American Job Luxury real estate advisor Alumni Southampton Senior High School, Boston College Awards WSJ’s best real estate agent in America Works For Douglas Elliman Real Estate

Don Lemon, a former anchor at CNN, has been a social media phenomenon over the past few months. His private life is now in the spotlight as a result of this. His fanbase is interested in hearing more about his real estate agent boyfriend. Moreover, viewers are curious about Don Lemon’s boyfriend, Tim Malone. The pair, who have been together since 2016, frequently post about each other on their respective social media accounts. Therefore, we reveal his full biography in this Tim Malone wiki.

Tim Malone’s Family

Tim Malone was born on April 6, 1984, to Richard and Joanne Malone in Water Mill, New York. He grew up alongside at least three siblings in the east and end of Long Island in Watermill. His sister, Mary Jo Malone, is married to William A. Babinski Jr. of Wainscott.

Tim’s dad has a long history as an educator. He led the Child Development Center of the Hamptons in Wainscott, the Morriss Center/Hampton Day School, and the Long Island University Center for Gifted Youth. He served as an adjunct professor at both Dowling College in Oakdale and Southampton College. In addition to this, he has also served as the superintendent of Oysterponds Union Free School District.

Advertisement

Tim Malone’s Education and Career

Tim, aka Timothy Malone, went to Southampton Senior High School until 2002. After that, he studied history/communications at Boston College and graduated in 2006.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim Malone (@timpmalonenyc)

Advertisement

After graduating from Boston College, he was drawn to New York City and joined NBC Universal Inc, where he served as a production assistant for The Today Show from 2006 to 2007. Later, he also worked for their sales team, and from 2008 to 2013, Tim covered primetime sports events like Sunday Night Football, Premier League, NHL, Notre Dame, Triple Crown, French Open, and many more.

Advertisement

After his tenure ended in 2013, he joined Billboard, the world’s most influential music media brand, as the executive director of brand partnerships.

Don Lemon’s boyfriend started working in real estate in 2018 when he joined The Corcoran Group. His ten years in media and advertising has helped him become a strong real estate marketer.

Since February 2020, he has worked as Douglas Elliman Real Estate’s luxury real estate advisor.

Advertisement

Tim is not only interested in real estate but also in athletics; he has run both the Boston and New York City Marathons twice.

He was also recognized as WSJ’s best real estate agent in America in 2019, 2020, and 2021.

Tim Malone and Don Lemon’s Relationship

Tim and Don started dating in the summer of 2016 and went Instagram official around the same time.

Advertisement

The lovebirds went viral when Lemon kissed Tim on camera during New Year in 2018. According to People, Don invited his boyfriend on camera and kissed sweetly, and said, “I love you, baby,”

According to Don, Tim brings out the best in him. While talking about Tim on his birthday, the former CNN anchor said, “Happy birthday to the best man I know, who brings out the best in me (& our fur kids) & makes our good life even better. I love you”.

The duo got engaged in 2017 on Tim’s birthday. Don Lemon wrote, “He gave me a present on his birthday. How could I say no?”

Also Read: Meet Celtics Head Coach Joe Mazzulla’s Wife, Camai Mazzulla

The couple lives with their fur babies, Boomer, Barkley, and Gus, in Manhattan and Sag Harbor.