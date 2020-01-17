When you think you know every fact about Aaron Hernandez’s saga, Netflix’s Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez throws off your perspective. Not only do we learn new details about Hernandez’s past, we also find out about others very closely related to this case. Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez, his former fiancee and mother of his daughter, has been rebuilding her life since the former NFL pro died in prison in 2017. She is now the mother of two, and has seemingly found love again with one Dino Guilmette. He is Shayanna Jenkins’ most recent known relationship. So an update on where Shayanna and her daughter are now is incomplete without this Dino Guilmette wiki.

Dino Guilmette Is from Rhode Island

Dino Joseph Guilmette was reportedly born November 8, 1978, just two days apart from Aaron Hernandez and Avielle Hernandez’s joint-birthday. He comes from a large Rhode Island family raised by William Guilmette II and Donna Guilmette.

Dino has multiple siblings, including Patti Davis, Debbie Ziadeh, Maria, Kathy, Tammy, Michelle, Dina Patnaud, and William Guillmette III. His brother William passed away in 2016.

Most of the extended family resides in North Carolina, Florida, and Rhode Island. Dino has been based in Cranston, in Providence, Rhode Island.

Guilmette Is an Amateur Boxer and Entrepreneur

Dino Guilmette has an MBA in finance, which he acquired in 2000 from the University of Rhode Island Feinstein Providence Campus. He had a registered business in Cranston, D’Mici Industries LLC, but there’s no information about its status.

Guilmette also had a minor modeling career. But there’s no information on his work other than a small portfolio.

What he’s better known for in his hometown is his amateur boxing career. He had been training in gyms for a while but hadn’t participated in a professional bout, until a new promotion, Brawl For It All, came to town and began pitting local boxers against each other.

In the ring, he went by Dino “The Ghost” Guilmette, and often butted heads with baseball player-turned-boxer Louis Savastano. While there are videos of Dino The Ghost in the ring and training online, his boxing records aren’t known.

Guilmette Is Father to Two Daughters

After Aaron Hernandez’s death in April 2017, Shayanna Jenkins-Hernandez has been working on rebuilding her and their daughter’s lives. She relocated to Providence, Rhode Island with Avielle, where she met Dino Guilmette through mutual friends and began dating.

A year into their relationship, in May 2018, Jenkins announced they were expecting their first child together on Instagram. She gave birth to their daughter, Giselle Guilmette, in June 2018.

While she is their first child together, she is a second child for both. Guilmette has an adult daughter, Mia Guilmette, from a previous relationship.

“I’m going to have my hands full but I’m happy about it,” Guilmette said when Jenkins was pregnant with Giselle. “I’m excited. It’s my daughter. She will have two sisters. I have another daughter from a previous relationship and then there’s Shayanna‘s daughter with Aaron. It’s very exciting.”

Guilmette Has Had Run-Ins with the Law

While he’s not faced murder charges, Guilmette has his own dodgy legal history. His most serious charge on his arrest record includes a felony conviction for assault with a dangerous weapon.

He’s also filed for bankruptcy, in 2005 and 2014. He was additionally convicted on a misdemeanor assault charge and for resisting arrest in 2005.

