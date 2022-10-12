Is Diana Castillo Leaving CBS14: What happened to Sioux City’s Anchor?

Diana Castillo has led the Siouxland News newsroom for the last eight years. She also anchors the Siouxland News at 5 alongside Larry Wentz on CBS 14. People in Sioux City consider her to be the finest news anchor. And now, on this very show, she has revealed some major news about her life. Her devoted following is now wondering why and if Diana Castillo is leaving CBS 14. Here’s what the award-winning reporter had to say about her decision.

Is Diana Castillo Departing CBS14?

Diana was born in Los Angeles and spent most of her childhood in Upland. She earned a BA in broadcast journalism from the University of La Verne in 2009. Castillo interned with KZSW-TV while pursuing her studies.

The anchor was also the foothill community news producer and reporter at LVTV-3, which covers surrounding community events and the University of La Verne. Her experience also includes working for Vmas TV and newsnetca for a short duration from December 2009 to February 2010.

In 2010, Castillo joined Univision KORO 28 as an anchor in Corpus Christi, Texas. She moved to Laredo after two years to launch the Fox Newscast. There, she was also the news director for KLDO-TV and KXOF-39. Additionally, she produced and anchored the 9 pm FOX program and the 10 pm Univision newscast.

Diana became the news director and evening anchor for Siouxland News in June 2014. She anchors for Siouxland News at 5 pm on CBS14. Till now, the newsperson has handled difficulties with grace and always strives for the best outcome. She has also received the Kenneth P McLaughlin Award of Merit for outstanding leadership and service in the world of journalism in 2022.

On October 8, 2022, the news director posted a message to her viewers. And said she is leaving the 5 pm newscast to spend more time with her twins. Diana and her husband, AJ, welcomed twins on April 8, 2022.

She is taking some time off from the anchor desk, but Diana Castillo is not leaving CBS14. The journalist will still be leading the Siouxland News team. And people will still see her anchoring from time to time. Her last day as the 5 pm anchor was October 8, 2022.

The anchor plans to spend her evenings with her children. Now, she can leave work a bit earlier to take care of them and spend time with them. Diana has also expressed the possibility of returning when the twins are a bit older.